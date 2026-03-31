The 3 most important games in Pete Golding's first season leading Ole Miss

The Lane Kiffin era will finally be in the past in 2026 as Pete Golding's time at the helm truly begins with the start of the new season. While Pete Golding faces the challenge of entering his first season as a head coach, the Rebels have a loaded roster. Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy headline a roster that's hoping to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

If Pete Golding is going to make it back to the Playoff, the Rebels are going to need to overcome a loaded schedule. The SEC schedule for Ole Miss is filled with massive games, and 3 will determine whether or not this team reaches it's ceiling.

The 3 games that will decide Ole Miss' College Football Playoff fate

LSU Tigers - September 19th

If Pete Golding only wins one game in his first season, beating Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers would be enough to make the Rebels fans happy. After how Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss right before the College Football Playoff, beating LSU is going to be the top priority for the Rebels. Both teams are loaded with a ton of talent, and the game could end up determining if either team makes the Playoff.

Texas Longhorns - October 24th

Heading into the season, the Texas Longhorns are going to be the most hyped team in the Country with the return of Arch Manning while stars like Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers join the team. When Texas and Ole Miss face off, both teams may be doing so as top 10 teams in the Country. The clash between the Longhorns and Rebels could send the winner to he Playoff while dealing a major blow to the loser.

Georgia Bulldogs - November 7th

The biggest win of Pete Golding's Playoff run was finding a way to knock of Kirby Smart and Georgia thanks to some magic from Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. If Ole Miss is going to make the Playoff again in 2026, the Rebels may need to beat the Bulldogs again. The race for the Playoff if going to be tight, and with the strength of the Rebels schedule, they're going to need some big wins to make a return trip to the CFP.