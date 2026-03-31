The 3 most important games in Shane Beamer's pivotal 2026 season

South Carolina looked like they finally found a rhythm under Shane Beamer in 2024 as the Gamecocks with a 9-4 season. Rather that building on the momentum, South Carolina was a disaster last season, leading to Shane Beamer reshaping his staff in-season. With just a 33-30 record in his career, the pressure is on South Carolina to make progress or a regime change could be on the way.

The 3 games that could determine Shane Beamer's South Carolina future

Alabama Crimson Tide - September 26th

The last two seasons, South Carolina has come close to knocking off Kalen DeBoer's team before late game surges for the Crimson Tide. This season, South Carolina should have a chance to pull off an upset again as a veteran led team while DeBoer will have his 3rd starting quarterback in his 3rd season. Beating Alabama is the type of win that can take pressure off any coach, and Shane Beamer could definitely use the boost.

Tennessee Volunteers - October 24th

When Tennessee and South Carolina face off, it'll be an interesting test for Shane Beamer's team, and an important game to win. The Volunteers cycle in another new starting quarterback this season, and will be a team that's evenly matched with south Carolina. Beating Tennessee could be key for Shane Beamer, and could put the Gamecocks into Playoff contention if they have the right start to the season.

Clemson Tigers - November 28th

Beating your biggest rivals can be a lifeline for any coach struggling to string together winning seasons. Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer have each had recent woes that could be helped by a win over Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl. South Carolina ending the regular season on a high note could be a major deciding factor in Beamer’s future if the year doesn’t go the way he hopes.