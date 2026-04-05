The 3 most important games in Texas Tech's Big 12 title defense

The Texas Tech Red Raiders built a superteam in 2025, going on a run to the College Football Playoff behind a group of transfers loaded with NFL talent. Heading into 2026, Texas Tech is trying to build on that run as the Red Raiders brought in star QB Brendan Sorsby, WR Malcolm Simmons, and plenty of other elite players.

The biggest issue for the Red Raiders may be the fact that they're not alone as the rest of the Big 12 is starting to invest heavily in their rosters. If Texas Tech is going to go on a run to the College Football Playoff again next season, 3 games are going to prove pivotal along the way.

The 3 games that could derail Texas Tech's championship push

Houston Cougars - September 19th

The first game of Big 12 play will instantly test Texas Tech as they host the Houston Cougars in Lubbock. Willie Fritz's team returns a ton of key veterans led by quarterback Conner Weigman and wide receiver Amare Thomas. While Texas Tech was carried by their defense last season, the Red Raiders may be forced into more shootouts this season with how talented some of the Big 12's offenses are.

Arizona State Sun Devils - October 17th

While the Red Raiders dethroned Arizona State as Big 12 Champions, the Sun Devils were the lone team to knock off Texas Tech in the regular season. Kenny Dillingham's team will have the talent to knock off the Red Raiders once again with Cutter Boley, Reed Harris, and Omarion Miller coming in to lead the offense. The Sun Devils may not be a dominant defensive team, but they can get Texas Tech out of their comfort zone by making any game a shootout.

Oklahoma State Cowboys - November 14th

The biggest test for Texas Tech late in the season will be trying to hold off the upstart Oklahoma State Cowboys. Eric Morris takes over the program, bringing with him offensive firepower with Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young. Even if the Cowboys' offense struggles to start the year, by the time they host the Red Raiders, they should be firing on all cylinders.