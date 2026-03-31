The 3 most pivotal games in Notre Dame's ultimate revenge season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter the 2026 season with one thing on their minds, getting revenge for 2025. The Fighting Irish were seemingly locked into a College Football Playoff bid until the final bracket was revealed when the committee shockingly dropped them behind Miami. Notre Dame has had all offseason to think about the snub, and it'll fuel their 2026 season.

Marcus Freeman returns a loaded roster headlined by quarterback CJ Carr who returns as a potential Heisman front runner. The Fighting Irish have a schedule that gives them a great chance at making the College Football Playoff especially with the cancelation of the USC series, but 3 games could prove to be the difference.

The 3 games that will determine Notre Dame's College Football Playoff fate

BYU Cougars - October 17th

The first true test for the Fighting Irish comes when Notre Dame heads to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars. Last season, BYU fell in the Big 12 Championship, but they looked like a Playoff team for most of the season. Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin give the Cougars a dynamic duo once again that could give them a chance to knock off Notre Dame.

Miami Hurricanes - November 7th

As soon as Notre Dame lost to Miami last season, the Fighting Irish circled the rematch on their calendars. Given the fact that Miami stole Notre Dame's Playoff bid, the Fighting Irish are going to be set out on getting revenge. Beating Miami while handling the easier games on the schedule could secure their place in the Playoff.

SMU Mustangs - November 21st

When you look at Notre Dame's schedule, the game that's flying under the radar is the matchup with SMU. The Mustangs nearly went to the ACC Championship last season, and Rhett Lashlee returns a talented team led by quarterback Kevin Jennings Jr. Rhett Lashlee's offense is dangerous enough to upset any team making this a game Notre Dame can't afford to take lightly.