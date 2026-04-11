The 3 NFL Draft destinations where Dillon Thieneman becomes an instant impact safety

As the NFL Draft is just under two weeks away, the 1st round is starting to come into focus as each team's biggest need is clear following free agency. While some positions are weaker in this draft class, this year, the safety class is absolutely loaded. Caleb Downs grabs most of the attention at the top of this class, but Dillon Thieneman is a special prospect in his own way.

Dillon Thieneman is an elite safety prospect with the ability to play in two high safety looks as well as rover and box roles. Whichever team selects Dillon Thieneman is instantly upgrading their defense, while the Oregon star has all the traits to become a superstar in the NFL.

The 3 NFL Draft landing spots that make the most sense for Dillon Thieneman

Dallas Cowboys

Last season. the Dallas Cowboys fielded the NFL's worst defense, which will need to be addressed in the NFL Draft. After trading away Micah Parsons, this unit truly needs to add difference-makers to help mask some of the weaknesses around the unit. Dillon Thieneman can become the star on the backend for the Cowboys, and if he's available with the 12th or 20th Overall pick, he should be the selection.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles is going to be under immense pressure in 2026 to get the Buccaneers back to the Playoffs, and improving the defense will be key. Lavonte David was able to cover up a ton of weaknesses for the Bucs at times, and his retirement couldn't come at a worse time for Bowles. Given Dillon Thieneman's ability to play all over the field in a variety of roles, he could be the perfect pick to help mask some of the holes this unit may have given the offseason losses.

Minnesota Vikings

Heading into the NFL Draft, the biggest need for the Vikings is going to be adding a starting-caliber safety. The position was already a need, and with Harrison Smith still sitting in free agency, the team will need to land a starter in the draft. Thieneman has the talent and the ability to step right into the starting lineup and be deployed as a chess piece, making him an ideal fit for Brian Flores' defense.