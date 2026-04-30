The 3 Notre Dame stars with 1st round potential in the 2027 NFL Draft

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head into the 2026 season seeking revenge after their shocking snub from the College Football Playoff. Marcus Freeman has taken the talent level at Notre Dame to a higher level than Brian Kelly ever reached, and it seems more likely that the Fighting Irish could win a National Championship. If Marcus Freeman's group is going to make a deep playoff run in 2026, it'll take incredible seasons out of Notre Dame's 3 potential 1st round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

These 3 Notre Dame stars should fly off the 2027 NFL Draft board

Leonard Moore - Cornerback

As a True Freshman, Leonard Moore instantly looked the part of a future first-round pick at cornerback, working his way into a starting role in a loaded defense. This season, Leonard Moore was dominant, allowing just 26 catches for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns in coverage. All Leonard Moore needs to do is turn in another solid season as he has all the traits to come off the board in the top 10 picks.

CJ Carr - Quarterback

After beating out Kenny Minchey for the job, it became clear that CJ Carr was one of the best quarterbacks in the country, especially as he gained more experience. Notre Dame loses two 1st round picks at running back which should naturally make the offense more passing centric. If Carr can take a leap leading the Notre Dame offense, he has the skillset to come off the board as a top 10 pick.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa - Linebacker

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is one of the best defenders in the country, but he'll come with injury concerns that could scare NFL teams off. When healthy, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is an elite run defender with sideline-to-sideline range, and he improved his ability in coverage this season.