The 3 Ohio State freshmen that could instantly push the Buckeyes over the top

The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the 2026 season looking for revenge given how the season ended. After looking invincible in the regular season, Ohio State's season fell apart with the loss in the Big Ten Championship and in their Playoff opener against Miami. The issue for a team like Ohio State is the level of talent they lose is often daunting to overcome.

Stars like Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate, Caleb Downs, and Kayden McDonald are all off to the NFL where they're expected to be 1st Round Picks. If Ohio State is going to turnover the roster in time to compete, the Buckeyes will need some of their talented freshmen to instantly fill key roles in the lineup.

These 3 freshmen can take Ohio State to a National Championship

Chris Henry Jr - Wide Receiver

When Brian Hartline left for USF, there was some concern that Chris Henry Jr could end up at another school, but the Buckeyes sealed the deal. Chris Henry Jr was the top wide receiver recruit in the Country, and he'll have a chance to start instantly. Henry has a massive frame at 6-foot-5, and he's already dominating at Spring practice.

Blaine Bradford - Safety

The Ohio State Buckeyes are tasked with replacing several elite playmakers on defense, but none will be harder to replace than Caleb Downs. As Ohio State looks to find a new starter safety, elite recruit Blaine Bradford arrives as a potential instant starter. Blaine Bradford spent most of the recruiting cycle as the Nation's top safety recruit, and he could be the level of talent that makes up for the lack of experience.

Jerquaden Guilford - Wide Receiver

Brian Hartline's parting gift to Ohio State may have been wide receiver recruit Jerquaden Guilford who rose up the rankings to finish the cycle as a 5-star recruit. Guilford has the size at 6-foot-2 and the explosive traits to be an instant impact player as a rotational wide receiver for the Buckeyes in Year 1.