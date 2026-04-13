The 3 Playoff contenders who should race to draft Georgia LB CJ Allen

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the biggest needs are starting to come into focus for each team following free agency. Most teams with a need for a linebacker likely won't be in the range to land Ohio State star Sonny Styles, but Georgia's CJ Allen is every bit of a 1st Round talent. While Styles will hear his name called first, CJ Allen could instantly change the fate of a Playoff contender with 3 teams standing out as likely landing spots.

The 3 Playoff contenders who should jump on drafting CJ Allen

New England Patriots

The Patriots have a solid veteran linebacking core, but if CJ Allen falls to the 31st Overall pick, the team should jump on the chance to land him. CJ Allen is a high-IQ player who can instantly jump into an NFL defense, as he called Kirby Smart's complex defense for Georgia. Allen is a different level of athlete than the Patriots other linebackers, and he could become the cornerstone of this defense for years to come.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David's retirement deals a major blow to the Buccaneers' defense, especially ahead of a pivotal season for head coach Todd Bowles. As the Bucs look to make a push for the Playoffs, masking the hole in the middle of the defense may be the top priority in the draft. CJ Allen called Kirby Smart's defense at Georgia, which can give him a chance to make an impact like David had on the Bucs defense.

Buffalo Bills

Matt Milano is still a free agent, and as the Bills continue their push for a Super Bowl, middle linebacker may be a need in the draft. While the Bills have a solid linebacker core, the group has dealt with injuries, which may be a reason to get younger at the position. CJ Allen has the exciting athleticism and high IQ to instantly join this defense and help take the defense over the top.