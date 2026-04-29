The 3 South Carolina Gamecocks teams will be racing to pick in the 2027 NFL Draft

Shane Beamer heads into the 2026 college football season needing a bounce-back year after a disappointing season. If Shane Beamer is going to get the bounce-back season he's looking for, it's going to be because his biggest stars stepped up. When the season kicks off, Shane Beamer will have 3 players with 1st round pick potential in the 2027 NFL Draft that should be able to elevate this group.

The 3 potential 1st round picks that can save Shane Beamer

LaNorris Sellers - Quarterback

Coming into 2025, LaNorris Sellers had a chance to play himself into being picked as high as 1st overall, but the entire offense was a mess. Shane Beamer went out and solidified the offensive line while changing the offensive staff, which should suit Sellers well. At his best, Sellers looks like an elite dynamic threat at the position, but he needs to play more consistently in 2026, especially as a passer.

Dylan Stewart - Edge Rusher

From the moment he stepped onto the field for South Carolina, Dylan Stewart looked like a future 1st round pick. Stewart is often described as an alien, as the speed he has getting off the line of scrimmage is truly absurd. Now that Dylan Stewart will be playing healthy, a bounce-back season should solidify his place in the top half of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jacarrius Peak - Offensive Tackle

After the offensive line was a major issue for South Carolina, Shane Beamer went out and added arguably the best offensive tackle on the market. Last season at NC State, Peak was elite in pass protection, allowing just 2 sacks on 486 pass blocking snaps. If Peak can hold up at a similar rate against SEC talent while improving in the run game, he'll have a chance to be the 1st tackle off the board in 2027. The biggest concern is that Peak is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered during spring workouts.