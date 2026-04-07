The 3 teams that could derail Texas Tech's quest for the College Football Playoff

The college basketball season ended on Monday Night, and now everyone slowly turns their attention to spring practices around the Country. After teams made massive moves in the Transfer Portal, spring practices serve as the first chance for college football teams to start gelling together. In the Big 12, the offseason is wildly important for the defending Big 12 Champion, Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Joey McGuire's team is once again all-in after Texas Tech used the Transfer Portal to take this roster to another level. Texas Tech spent big to bring in top QB Brendan Sorsby, along with other major pieces, with the hopes of making an even deeper run in the College Football Playoff.

The biggest issue for the Red Raiders is the fact that the Big 12 won't be handed to them this season. Other schools have started to spend big with 3 schools having a great chance to wipe out Texas Tech if the season goes their way.

The 3 biggest threats to Texas Tech's championship defense

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State has the potential to go from a total disaster last season to Big 12 champions next season. Eric Morris takes over as head coach after it became clear that Mike Gundy and his staff weren't properly equipped for the NIL and Revenue Sharing era. Morris started to build a roster at North Texas, and he'll look to carry that level of success into the Big 12.

The Cowboys will be expected to win right away as Eric Morris' most important players all followed him to Stillwater. The trio of Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young all transferred to Oklahoma State which should give this team one of the best offenses in the conference. The biggest challenge will be playing to the same level against tougher competition, but this offense will have the talent.

Arizona State Sun Devils

While Texas Tech won the conference, Kenny Dillingham's team likely feels as if it were the best team before injuries. Arizona State was the only team to knock Texas Tech off in the regular season, but Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson each dealt with injuries that derailed their season. While this will be a wildly different team in 2026, Arizona State will hope to make a surge again.

Cutter Boley, Reed Harris, and Omarion Miller will give the Sun Devils one of the most exciting trios in the conference, as Arizona State could end up with the best passing attack in the league. The biggest test, like always will be getting so many new pieces to gel and take the next step, but Kenny Dillingham has proven he's one of the best at getting players to develop.

BYU Cougars

Last season, BYU was a force in the Big 12, with its only two losses coming against the Red Raiders. This season, the two won't face off in the regular season, which gives the Cougars a great chance to return to the conference championship game, and maybe even get over the hump this time around.

The Cougars will have several tough tests with games against Utah, Arizona State, and TCU in league play, which could trip this team up. Bear Bachmeier's development will determine just how far this team goes after his promising freshman season. If the Cougars can get some of their younger defenders to take the next step, this team will have enough talent to win the conference.