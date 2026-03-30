The 3 Tennessee Volunteers freshmen that could lead Josh Heupel back to the CFP

The Tennessee Volunteers enter the college football season seeking a bounce back year after what was a down season. After making the College Football Playoff in 2024, the Volunteers struggled to replace some of their outgoing talent, falling to 8-5 on the season. Josh Heupel has changed his defensive staff while the roster has turned over once again.

As the Volunteers look to breakthrough to the College Football Playoff, Josh Heupel and his staff will look to their freshman class hoping to get added contributions. Between the quarterback battle, and a lack of depth elsewhere, 3 freshmen need to make big contributions in 2026.

These 3 freshmen will be pivotal for Tennessee in 2026

Tristen Keys - Wide Receiver

Tennessee's biggest recruiting win may have come when the Volunteers flipped Tristen Keys away from the LSU Tigers. Keys arrives at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds giving him the type of frame to be an instant contributor in the offense. Tristen Keys has all the talent and traits to step right in replacing the departing Chris Brazzell II in this offense.

Faizon Brandon - Quarterback

After Joey Aguilar was denied another season at Tennessee in court, the Volunteers have a quarterback battle. Faizon Brandon arrives at Tennessee as a 5-star freshman with a chance to instantly start in Josh Heupel's offense. Brandon is an elite athlete with all the tools to instantly become a star in the SEC.

Tyreek King - Wide Receiver

When you think of when Josh Heupel's offense is at its best, you think of big plays like Jalin Hyatt would produce as a deep threat. Tyreek King is that level of player with elite deep speed to stretch the defense. King's speed will allow him to play right away for Tennessee, and he could develop into the biggest star in the offense.