The 3rd College Football Playoff Rankings revealed: Full Top 25 and Playoff Bracket

On Tuesday Night, the College Football Playoff committee met and unveiled their latest set of rankings for the Playoff following the action of week 12. The latest set of rankings are the committee's third set of rankings, as it's becoming clearer which teams they view as true contenders and which teams need to keep building their resume.

This week was the first week with a new committee as committee chair Mack Rhoades resigned from his post with Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek stepping into the role while Utah AD Mark Harlan joined the group. Even with the new look committee, the overall rankings weren't drastically affected as the group showed consistency.

Who's in the College Football Playoff after the first CFP Rankings?

In the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings following week 12, Indiana, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, and Tulane all would be in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today. The 11th-ranked BYU Cougars and 12th-ranked Utah Utes would be left out of the field as the Tulane Green Wave earned the Group of 5 bid, jumping into the Top 25, while a bid will go to one of the ACC teams.

Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings:

College Football Playoff First Round Byes:

The top 4 seeds are no longer given to the 4 best conference champions, meaning that the 4 best teams in the Country will get byes for the first-round bye.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0

#2 Indiana Hoosiers 11-0

#3 Texas A&M Aggies 10-0

#4 Georgia Bulldogs 9-1

College Football Playoff First Round Matchups

#5 Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs #24 Tulane Green Wave

#6 Ole Miss Rebels vs #13 Miami Hurricanes (2 conference losses makes it nearly impossible for the Hurricanes to make the ACC Championship.)

#7 Oregon Ducks Vs #10 Alabama Crimson Tide

#8 Oklahoma Sooners Vs #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

