How to watch the post Week 12 CFP rankings reveal: Channel, schedule, and more

Week 12 of the College Football season brought about a ton of drama as we saw several pivotal games between ranked teams alter the race for the College Football Playoff. Last week, the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed, and just a week later, the committee has a ton they need to take into account, after several big clashes.

There will be one notable change once the bracket is revealed as we'll see a new member of the committee discussing the committee's rationale. Last week, Baylor AD Mack Rhoades took a leave of absence from his job at Baylor and as the chair of the committee which has left Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek to step into his place.

This week's set of rankings will give us a true clear picture of which teams are now on the bubble, and how safe some of the teams as the top are determining if they have any room to work with in case of a loss.

How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal

Every week, the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed live on ESPN throughout the season at varying times. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the reveal will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you have YouTube TV, you can finally watch the reveal after the ESPN-YouTube TV dispute ended last week.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

The second rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 18th. Every week moving forward, the rankings will be unveiled every Tuesday Night through December 2nd. The final College Football Playoff reveal, which sets the bracket for the playoff, comes after Championship Saturday on Sunday, December 7th.

Full College Football Playoff Rankings Reveal Schedule: