The SEC non-conference slate for 2025 has some interesting matchups. Here are four out-of-conference games to watch in the SEC this coming fall.

Alabama at Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30

It is year two of the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa after a 9-4 inaugural season in 2024. Florida State is coming off one of their worst seasons (2-10) in the last 50 years.

New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will work with an inexperienced quarterback, presumably Ty Simpson, this season. Running back Jam Miller, wide receiver Ryan Williams and WR Germie Bernard also return.

FSU will counter with Boston College transfer QB Thomas Castellanos and WR Squirrel White (from Tennessee). Alabama will face a familiar foe. Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will be calling plays for the Seminoles as their new offensive coordinator.

LSU at Clemson, Saturday, Aug. 30

Clemson (10-4) was a playoff team in 2024 after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title. LSU finished 9-4 after losing three consecutive games late in the season to take themselves out of playoff contention.

This game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Cade Klubnik, a two-year starter for Clemson, passed for over 3,600 yards, 36 TDs and only six INTs. In addition, he added 463 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

Garrett Nussmeier returns to quarterback LSU after passing for over 4,000 yards and 29 TDs. However, he did throw 12 INTs, which was an issue and will need to be fixed.

A win over Clemson in the season opener this year would be a welcome change for LSU fans. LSU has not won a week 1 contest since that undefeated season of 2019.

Texas at Ohio State, Saturday, Aug. 30

The Texas Longhorns will stampede into Columbus, Ohio for a rematch of their 2024 college football playoff game, won by the Buckeyes. The youngest legacy of the first family of football, Arch Manning, will take over the reins of coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense after being the backup to Quinn Ewers for two seasons.

In limited action last season, Manning passed for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two INTs. He completed 68 percent of his passes. In addition, Manning added four rushing TDs. Manning will operate behind an offensive line that returns just one starter.

The defending national champion Buckeyes lost too many key players to count on both sides of the ball. In addition, they lost both coordinators: Jim Knowles on defense and Chip Kelly on offense. To make matters worse, the Buckeyes will presumably start an inexperienced Julian Sayin at the most important position on the field. As a freshman last season, Sayin completed just five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in four games of limited action.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, Saturday, Sep. 13

The Aggies will be in good shape in 2025, as they return starters at quarterback, running back, and all five starters on the offensive line. QB Marcel Reed is back to run Collin Klein’s offense after accounting for over 2,400 yards and 22 TDs in 2024.

Le’Veon Moss returns to the backfield after rushing for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. On defense, linebacker Taurean York is back after posting 82 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and one INT.

Notre Dame, fresh off a national championship game appearance, will counter with a talented rushing attack. The Fighting Irish return all three of their top rushers who combined for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns.