The 5 best safety prospects available as Emmanuel McNeil-Warren slides to Day 2

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is set to kick off on Friday Night as the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the draft get underway. One of the biggest surprises on Night 1 of the draft was how slowly the safeties came off the board with Caleb Downs sliding outside the top 10 and Dillon Thieneman going to the Bears late in Round 1. When Day 2 kicks off, there's an exciting class of safeties led by Emmanuel McNeil-Warren who can transform a defense.

1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Toledo

Coming into the 1st Round, it seemed like there could be 3 safeties picked in the first round, but as the night rolled on and Caleb Downs slid while even Dillon Thieneman was in jeopardy, it was the worst outcome for Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. At 6-foot-4, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has an exciting frame to be the next high-level safety taken in the 2nd Round. McNeil-Warren will be a great box safety, as he has solid coverage ability to build on.

2. AJ Haulcy - LSU

AJ Haulcy transferred to LSU this season and proved he could be an elite playmaker against the SEC's best. Haulcy has high-level ball skills, while he's always looking to deliver massive hits when playing downfield. The aggressive nature with which Haulcy plays leads to missed tackles which he'll need to cut down on, but he has a chance to be an instant impact playmaker at the next level.

3. Jalon Kilgore - South Carolina

While Jalon Kilgore isn't the same level of safety prospect that we saw last offseason with Nick Emmanwori, he brings plenty to be excited about. Kilgore has an elite athletic profile, but he'll need to cut down on missed tackles while improving in zone coverage if he's going to become the high level safety he could be with traits.

4. Zakee Wheatley - Penn State

Among the Day 2 safety prospects, Zakee Wheatley is arguably the most exciting when you turn on the tape. Wheatley is constantly around the football whether it's in run support or with his ability in coverage. Becoming a more sure tackler will be key, but Wheatley has all the skills to be an elite safety as he continues developing.

5. Kamari Ramsey - USC

At times, Kamari Ramsey looked like a potential 1st Round pick, but holes in his game were exposed this season. Ramsey plays with physicality in the box and has great range in coverage with an ability to fill a variety of roles. At the next level, Ramsey needs to take better angles if he's going to carve out a solid role.