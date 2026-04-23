The 5 biggest storylines heading into Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will finally get underway on Thursday Night in Pittsburgh, kicking off a 3-day frenzy. While this is seen as a weaker NFL Draft class, it could lead to more action than we see in most seasons. There are 5 different teams holding 2 1st Round picks, which already should lead to an interesting night.

The 5 2026 NFL Draft storylines to follow on night 1

Does Ty Simpson hear his name called in the 1st Round?

Few prospects in this class have been talked about as much as Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson over the last month. While Fernando Mendoza will go off the board 1st Overall, several quarterback needy teams will be trying to figure out what to make out of Ty Simpson. The start to Simpson's season was as impressive as Mendoza's best; he also struggled down the stretch while dealing with injury.

If the Arizona Cardinals trade down from the 3rd Overall pick, they instantly become the team to watch, while they could even trade back into the 1st Round for Simpson. Other potential suitors include the Jets at 16th overall, the Steelers at 21st Overall, or the Rams at 13th overall if Sean McVay is planning for the future.

Who wins out in Arvell Reese Vs David Bailey

The 2026 NFL Draft truly starts with the 2nd Overall pick where the New York Jets will have to choose who they believe is the best player available. The pick will likely be an edge rusher, but the Jets will seemingly have to make a decision between two highly touted prospects in Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey.

Arvell Reese is seemingly the higher upside pick as he's an elite talent who will be moving from off-ball linebacker to edge full-time. David Bailey led college football in sacks and appears to be the safer pick with his production. How this pick pans out could decide Aaron Glenn's job, and it'll set the pace for the rest of the night.

What does John Harbaugh do with 2 Top 10 picks?

During his time in Baltimore, John Harbaugh hardly ever picked at the top of the draft as he was constantly in contention for the Playoffs. When Harbaugh took the Giants job, he inherited the 5th overall pick, but now he holds two top 10 picks after the decision to trade away All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Will John Harbaugh decide to trade down from one of the selections to pick up assets as he builds this roster? Is this draft going to be all about building around Jaxson Dart with picks like Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, or Vega Ioane? Does John Harbaugh instead load up on defense with the likes of Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, or Mansoor Delane? If the Giants nail this draft, this could instantly become a playoff team after the moves in free agency.

How early do we see trades?

In a truly unpredictable class like we have this year, the 1st round could be filled with a ton of trades, especially as teams look to stockpile assets in the loaded 2027 NFL Draft. The question will be just how early we see a team move back or out of this 1st Round as a whole. The Arizona Cardinals at 3rd overall could start the chaos, while the Giants at 5th and 10th overall, Browns 6th Overall, and Commanders 7th overall all could look to slide back, allowing another team to make a splash.

Does Clemson become a headliner or strike out?

The Clemson Tigers may be the most interesting school to watch in this year's draft after an underwhelming season. Most of Clemson's top prospects slid down boards, which could create a fascinating end to the 1st Round. Avieon Terrell, Peter Woods, Blake Miller, and TJ Parker could all get picked, giving Clemson 4 1st round selections, or the Tigers could easily miss out on the night.