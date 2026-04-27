The 5 CFB Quarterbacks who can’t afford another down year in 2026

Spring practices around the country are wrapping up, and we're just a few months from Summer camps beginning. Heading into the 2026 season, there are clear championship favorites, but contenders can always come out of nowhere. The easiest path to emerging as a surprise College Football Playoff team is getting great quarterback play.

Coming off the 2025 season, several top quarterbacks had down seasons, helping sink their teams. After several top quarterbacks transferred and others return, 5 quarterbacks need a bounce back season more than ever in 2026.

The 5 QBs with the most to gain with a bounce back season

Nico Iamaleava - UCLA

2025 Stats: 208-323 (64.4%), 1,928 yards, 17 total TDs, 7 INTs, and 505 rush yards

When the NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday, you had to think of Nico Iamaleava who was the top quarterback in this class coming out of High School, yet he's back for another season of college football. The decision to transfer away from Tennessee will always be a head scratcher, but Iamaleava is going to need to put it behind him if he's going to reach his potential. Bob Chesney and the new staff will put Iamaleava in a much better position, but he needs a stellar season to work his way back into 1st round conversations.

LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina

2025 Stats: 178-293 (60.8%), 2,437 yards, 18 total TDs, 5 INTs, and 270 rush yards

Coming into 2025, there was potential for LaNorris Sellers to be a 1st round pick, but it was a disaster season for South Carolina. LaNorris Sellers has all the traits to be a star at the college level that translates to the NFL, but he needs to put it all together. If LaNorris Sellers is going to live up to his 1st round potential, he's going to need to grow a ton, especially as a passer in the SEC.

Rocco Becht - Penn State

2025 Stats: 205-339 (60.5%), 2,584 yards, 24 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 116 rush yards

While 2025 wasn't a bad season for Rocco Becht, his passing production ticked down which could be a concern. Becht now transfers to Penn State where he'll be facing much tougher competition on a weekly basis with the depth of the Big Ten. The good news is that Rocco Becht is back in the same system for another season which should allow him to remain productive, but he'll need to become a more efficient passer.

DJ Lagway - Baylor

2025 Stats: 213-337 (63.2%), 2,264 yards, 17 total TDs, 14 INTs, and 136 rush yards

Coming into the 2025 season, DJ Lagway was seen as a Heisman contender after the flashes he showed as a true freshman. Instead, Lagway's season was a mess as he missed most of the summer with an injury, and never looked right when the games began. Lagway now lands at Baylor where he'll need to piece himself back together, but if he posts a stellar season, he could be right back in the conversation as a 2027 1st Round Pick.

Bryce Underwood - Michigan

2025 Stats: 202-335 (60.3%), 2,428 yards, 17 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 392 rush yards

While he was just a true freshman, Bryce Underwood's season was underwhelming for how exciting of a prospect he was. This season should already give Underwood a better chance at succeeding as he'll be working with a quarterback coach while the entire staff is more competent. If Underwood can put together a stellar season, Michigan will be a playoff contender while he'll build buzz for the 2028 NFL Draft.