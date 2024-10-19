The 5 most important games in the SEC Week 8
College football Week 8 is now upon us and we've got some major matchups in store as we head into Saturday.
While many eyes are going to be on plenty of matchups across the country, inlcuding Oklahoma State-BYU, Miami-Louisville, and Nebraska-Indiana, among others, it will be the SEC that takes center stage for much of the day.
Here's a look at the five most important games for the conference in college football Week 8.
1. #5 Georgia at #1 Texas
The game of the week in all of college football will take place at 7:30 p.m. E.T. when Georgia takes on Texas. The Longhorns are the favorite coming into this one, but they haven't had a test like Georgia yet.
The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat in their attempt to get to the SEC Championship Game. If Georgia loses, though, the Bulldogs would already have two losses in conference and would be behind the eight ball in terms of getting to Atlana.
Even though the Longhorns will only have one conference loss — and it would be their first loss of the season — this is a statement game for Texas as it takes on the Bulldogs, who have been the class of the SEC for the last several years.
2. #7 Alabama at #11 Tennessee
If you want to see a potential elimination game from the College Football Playoff, this is the matchup for you. Set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC, Tennessee and Alabama will clash in a rivalry game with even higher stakes than just bragging rights.
The loser of this game will already have two losses in conference — including a loss to an unranked team — and that likely won't just put them out of contention to get to Atlanta, but it could be a matchup that kills playoff chances, as well.
3. #14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
After an early-season loss to Notre Dame, Texas A&M has really turned things around under coach Mike Elko. The Aggies are 3-0 in conference and 5-1 overall. While no one would have expected it following Week 1, Texas A&M is in firm control of its destiny.
A road matchup against Mississippi State is not something to look past, though.
The Bulldogs are clearly one of the worse teams in the SEC, but they are at home and Texas A&M better be careful about falling into the trap of looking ahead to next week when they'll place host to LSU in a game that will be one of the leading candidates for ESPN College GameDay.
Texas A&M and Mississippi State will kickoff at 4:15 p.m. E.T. on the SEC Network.
4. #8 LSU at Arkansas
Much like Texas A&M, LSU must be careful to not overlook Arkansas as the Texas A&M game looms large.
The big question here: Which Garrett Nussmeier will we see? Will this be the Nussmeier who threw that laser touchdown pass in overtime to lead the Tigers over Ole Miss, or will it be the one we saw for much of the game leading up to that moment?
If Nussmeier struggles — as he has for extended times this season — Arkansas will stay in the game. If not, the Tigers should win. Still, this is a fun one that could prove to be a major upset if things go the way of the Razorbacks.
LSU and Arkansas will kickoff at 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.
5. Kentucky at Florida
There aren't many seats hotter than Billy Napier's currently.
The Gators fell in overtime to rival Tennessee last weekend and they now sit at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. This is a game — at home, nonetheless — that is a "must-win" for Florida. If Napier falls to Kentucky, it might be time for him to go ahead and call the moving company of his choice.
Napier's seat likely won't cool down too much for beating Kentucky, but let him lose to the Wildcats and see how quickly that temperature goes from "hot" to "unbearable."
Kentucky and Florida will kickoff at 7:45 p.m. E.T. on the SEC Network.