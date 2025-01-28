The 5 most likely college football coaches to be fired during the 2025 season

Being a college football coach is one of the most pressure-packed jobs in sports. Between passionate fan bases, high expectations, and skyrocketing salaries, the leash for underperforming coaches has never been shorter.

Each season brings a fresh set of rumors about whose job could be in jeopardy, and 2025 is no exception. While some coaches are entering the season with the benefit of goodwill or a promising trajectory, one bad stretch of games could put them firmly on the hot seat.

Whether it’s a string of disappointing seasons, unmet expectations, or struggles in conference play, a few notable names are feeling the heat. Let’s dive into five coaches who, for better or worse, could be shown the door by the end of the season.

Could these college football coaches be fired during the 2025 season

1. Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

Brent Venables' tenure at Oklahoma has been rocky, to say the least. After back-to-back losing seasons, including a disappointing 6-7 finish in 2024, Venables is on thin ice. His inability to replicate the success Oklahoma enjoyed under Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley has left fans frustrated.

The move to the SEC has only added more pressure, with the Sooners struggling to compete against tougher competition. Despite some strides on defense, the offense has been a glaring issue, and if Venables can’t deliver in 2025, Oklahoma might be searching for a new leader.

2. Hugh Freeze (Auburn)

Hugh Freeze’s return to the SEC was met with optimism, but the results have yet to match the hype. Auburn fans are known for their high expectations, and Freeze’s 11-14 record over his first two seasons hasn’t inspired much confidence.

Despite some promising recruiting classes and key transfer portal additions, patience is wearing thin. Auburn’s fan base is eager for a return to relevance in the SEC, and Freeze can’t afford another season filled with inconsistency and losses to teams the Tigers are expected to beat. With a manageable 2025 schedule, this could be a make-or-break year for Freeze.

3. Mike Norvell (Florida State)

Mike Norvell’s fall from grace has been one of the most interesting storylines in college football. After two seasons with double-digit wins, the Seminoles plummeted to a 2-10 record in 2024, their worst season in decades.

The program has struggled to regain its footing after being snubbed from the College Football Playoff in 2023. While Norvell has brought in new coordinators and some intriguing transfer additions, another disastrous season could spell the end of his tenure. Florida State fans are hungry for success, and patience is running thin after such a sharp decline.

4. Brian Kelly (LSU)

Brian Kelly’s first couple of seasons at LSU came with mixed reviews, but by 2025, expectations are sky-high.

LSU’s rabid fan base won’t settle for mediocrity, and while Kelly has delivered moments of promise, he’s also endured some high-profile losses that have kept the Tigers out of serious playoff contention.

If LSU falters again in 2025, Kelly could quickly go from being viewed as a steady presence to a liability. While his contract might buy him some time, another disappointing season could make his departure inevitable.

5. Billy Napier (Florida)

Billy Napier enters 2025 in a strange spot. Thanks to a late-season turnaround in 2024, which included a big win over LSU and the emergence of quarterback DJ Lagway, he bought himself another year. Florida’s athletic director even praised the team’s effort, keeping Napier’s job safe—for now.

But let Florida stumble early in September, and the conversation will shift quickly. With a brutal SEC schedule and an impatient fan base, Napier doesn’t have much room for error. He may not be on the hot seat today, but the margin for error is razor-thin. If Florida has another subpar season, the Gators will likely look elsewhere for leadership.

Read More