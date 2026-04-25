The 5 NFL Draft Day 3 prospects with instant superstar potential

Saturday Afternoon will begin the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft after two chaotic days between the trades and the selections. The theme of Day 2 was an absurd run on tight end prospects, leading to far better talent than most would've expected falling into Day 3. Jermod McCoy headlines the biggest shockers, but there's 5 prospects who could instantly become stars despite being Day 3 selections.

The 5 Day 3 prospects who could instantly make a major impact

Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Most people believed that Jermod McCoy could've been a top 15 pick, which makes the fact that he's still available at the start of Day 3 shocking. The major concern is over McCoy's knee, as he could need another surgery for a different concern after his ACL tear. When healthy, McCoy is the most talented cornerback in this class, and if his knee ends up fine, he could be the steal of the draft.

Skyler Bell - Wide Receiver - UConn

This season at UConn, Skyler Bell took his game to another level, becoming one of the best wide receivers in the Country. Bell was a threat at all three levels, which could earn him a role in a receiving room to start the season despite his slide in the draft.

Keionte Scott - Cornerback - Miami

If Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr hadn't already made the play, Keionte Scott was the player jumping off the screen. Scott is a weapon out of the slot, especially when he's blitzing which could make him an instant impact player while he continues to improve in coverage.

Mike Washington - Running Back - Arkansas

Running backs have been slow to hear their names called, but the start of Day 3 could see some of the familiar faces come off the board. The NFL Combine was great for Mike Washington as his elite athletic traits were on full display. Day 3 running backs made a big impact last season, and Washington's upside will allow him to see the field early.

Elijah Sarratt - Wide Receiver - Indiana

At Indiana, Elijah Sarratt's teammates called him "Waffle House" because he's always open. While Sarratt may not be able to separate in the same way at the next level, there's plenty to like about his game. If Sarratt can build chemistry with a quarterback, like he did with Fernando Mendoza, he could end up making a big impact early.