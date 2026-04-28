The 5 Oregon Ducks stars with 1st round potential in the 2027 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks head into the 2026 season with National Championship expectations after another trip to the College Football Playoff. Dan Lanning and the Ducks did an excellent job with player retention, bringing back a championship-caliber core. Adding in the major additions Oregon made in the Transfer Portal, Dan Lanning could produce 5 1st round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Dante Moore headlines a loaded 2027 NFL Draft class for Oregon

Dante Moore - Quarterback

If Dante Moore didn't return to Oregon, he'd likely be a New York Jet with the 2nd Overall pick. Instead, Moore made the decision to come back to school to gain more experience, giving the Ducks a National Championship chance. Getting another season of experience will only help Moore in the long run, preparing him to instantly start in the NFL.

Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher

After the 2025 season, Matayo Uiagalelei could've declared for the NFL Draft, and likely been a 1st round pick, but he followed the trend by returning to school. The 2025 season was a step back from Uiagalelei's massive 10.5 sack season in 2024, but he was still productive with 6 sacks. If Uiagalelei can round out his game, he can bounce right back into 1st round contention.

A'Mauri Washington - Defensive Tackle

Before A'Mauri Washington decided to come back to school, he was a popular pick in the back end of 1st round mock drafts. Washington is a mountain in the middle of the defensive line who could easily step into the NFL at nose tackle. If Washington can continue to develop, especially as a pass rusher, he should lock himself into the 1st round.

Koi Perich - Safety

As a True Freshman at Minnesota, Koi Perich was arguably the best safety in the country, but 2025 was a down year. Trying to also play wide receiver set Perich back, but he now arrives at Oregon, where he'll focus on playing defense. If Perich can take a step up from his freshman season in a loaded defense, he'll quickly fly back up draft boards with a chance to be the top safety in the class.

Jamari Johnson - Tight End

While Kenyon Sadiq was a freak athlete at tight end for Oregon, at times it was hard not to get distracted by the Ducks' other tight end, Jamari Johnson. At 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, Johnson is both taller and heavier than Sadiq, which will help him transition into an in-line role at the NFL level. If Johnson can take a leap in production with his increased role in the offense, he could easily be the top tight end in this class.