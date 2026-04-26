The 5 Texas Longhorns who will fly off NFL Draft boards in 2027

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and now all eyes will turn toward the 2027 NFL Draft class, which has been talked about heavily for two years. As the underclassmen have been dominant in recent seasons, teams have started to stockpile picks in the 2027 draft as it should be deeper, and more talented than the classes we've seen in recent years.

Texas will be one of the schools driving the hype the most with how well Steve Sarkisian recruits, and how much Texas brings in stars via the Transfer Portal. Arch Manning and his cast of sidekicks have a chance to win the National Championship, and then send several stars into the NFL as this roster is loaded with elite talent.

The 5 potential 1st Round picks on Texas' roster

Arch Manning - Quarterback

The 2026 NFL Draft was expected to be Arch Manning's big moment, but now that he'll have two seasons of experience under his belt, he'll have a much better chance of going 1st Overall in 2027. Towards the end of the season, Manning started to look like the prospect everyone hoped for, and with the weapons he'll have, it should be a massive season.

Colin Simmons - Edge Rusher

When Colin Simmons first stepped on the field as a freshman, he looked the part of a future 1st round pick with 9 sacks. Simmons is an elite pass rusher with 21 sacks in just two seasons, and if he puts up another productive season, teams will be racing to pick him in the Top 5-10 range as he has all the traits to be a star in the NFL.

Cam Coleman - Wide Receiver

Over the past two seasons at Auburn, Cam Coleman has looked the part of a future 1st round pick at times, but the quarterbacks at Auburn haven't allowed him to hit the next level. Joining a Steve Sarkisian offense with a quarterback as talented as Arch Manning will allow Coleman to blossom, and he has the size to excel at the NFL level.

Trevor Goosby - Offensive Tackle

Over the last two seasons, Trevor Goosby has gotten a ton of experience, setting himself up to be a 1st Round pick if he continues his dominance in 2026. Goosby has elite athletic ability for an offensive tackle, which should allow him to handle the elite-level athletes the NFL has rushing off the edge.

Ryan Wingo - Wide Receiver

As a True Freshman, Ryan Wingo played a key part in the Texas offense, and after hitting the next level as a starter, he'll have a chance to play his way into the 1st Round. Wingo has deep speed that the NFL will love, with an ability to make plays after the catch, but he needs to cut down on how many passes he drops.