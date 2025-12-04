The biggest 5-star recruits still unsigned after Day 1 of the Early Signing Period

On Wednesday Morning, the most chaotic three-day period in college football recruiting kicked off with the start of the Early Signing Period. While this period is much shorter, the vast majority of recruits sign, setting them up to enroll at their next school early. Almost every 5-star recruit came off the board on Wednesday, but there are still a few 5-stars remaining unsigned.

The biggest reason some of the 5-star recruits remain unsigned is coaching changes, whether it's with head coaches or position coaches. Thursday should bring another run of 5-stars, but we may also see some drama.

These 5-star recruits are still unsigned on Day 2 of the Early Signing Period

Lane Kiffin is facing his first big test as LSU's head coach, as he has to lock down the Nation's top-ranked recruit and Louisiana native Lamar Brown. Despite being one of the first to meet Kiffin upon his arrival in Baton Rouge, Lamar Brown has pushed his signing back, awaiting answers on who will be coaching the defense.

NEWS: Five-star LSU DL commits Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson are not expected to sign during the Early Signing Period, their agents tell @Rivals



“They’re staying committed, but we don’t know what the future holds.”https://t.co/WIgN4Jme3e pic.twitter.com/6Eax0JMOg5 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 3, 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers coach Brian Hartline on the morning of Signing Day. The news seemingly came as a surprise to 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr who was expected to sign, but he is now weighing his options. Oregon and USC will both try to flip Henry, but Ohio State will hope to keep him in the class.

UPDATE: 5⭐️ Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has NOT sent in his paperwork to Ohio State.



"He's weighing options, according to him, at both Oregon and USC...



This isn't a money thing. This is clearly a (Brian) Hartline thing. He wants to make sure he makes the right decision."… https://t.co/mNTbMoRPDy pic.twitter.com/E8PBibbFyW — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 3, 2025

The Michigan Wolverines are expected to sign the Nation's top-ranked running back Savion Hiter. While Hiter surprisingly did not sign with Michigan on Wednesday, he's now expected to sign with the Wolverines on Thursday Morning.

Michigan 5-star RB commit Savion Hiter will sign with the Wolverines on Thursday morning, @EJHollandOn3 reports〽️



Read: https://t.co/a7L9auofgZ pic.twitter.com/faUoRZLO9q — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2025

While some schools are on high alert for a potential flip, Oregon isn't on alert with 5-star tight end Kendre' Harrison. The plan for Harrison has been to sign on Thursday which could give Dan Lanning his 5th 5-star in this class.

After announcing he'd be delaying his signing, LSU commit Richard Anderson attended Edna Karr's signing day and appeared to sign with LSU. The school, however, is yet to announce it despite the fact that they announced the signing of his teammate, Aiden Hall. Given the recent coaching change, LSU will be waiting for the school to officially announce before celebrating.

Like Richard Anderson, the Oregon Ducks haven't officially announced the signing of 5-star recruit Jalen Lott. On Wednesday, Jalen Lott had a ceremony where he announced he was signing with the Oregon Ducks, which means it should be official sooner rather than later.