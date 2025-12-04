Once upon a time, the College Football Playoff Committee introduced a 12-team playoff expansion in an effort to address the controversy of only selecting four teams to make the dance. Controversy will never end in college football.

Proof of that lies in the now expanded playoff, whereby it’s become a struggle to select the 12 most worthy teams. The chatter has run wild with teams and fanbases making their pitch by the second.

Despite Diego Pavia calling for an executive order to further enlarge the pool of playoff teams, this is what we are left with: controversy.

As the college football regular season has officially concluded, some teams will be playing for their final statement. Others will sit and watch, only to await the final say. Another long-disputed decision.

Here are my takeaways from the updated Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

The eye test exists and holds power

Whether you like it or not, the eye test exists. As likely the most subjective piece of the selection process, this argument has ultimately boiled down to Notre Dame versus Miami.

With all eyes on the 9 through 12 seeds, Miami once again came in last among BYU, Notre Dame and Alabama. Surprisingly, or not so surprisingly, Notre Dame fell behind Alabama into the No. 10 spot, and Miami subsequently remained behind BYU at the No. 12 spot.

The debate is marked by the head-to-head matchup vs. the eye test. Ultimately, the Committee has granted favor in the action being shown for right now. Despite what the numbers said, the Committee has clearly valued how Notre Dame has looked down the stretch over Miami.

The Hurricanes beat the Irish back in week one by a narrow margin. It was hard to imagine that, regardless of who Miami lost to, there would be a world where Notre Dame is higher in the rankings than Miami. Yet, the luck of the Irish pulled through.

While each team is done playing, it could likely be assumed that these spots are “locked in.” However, Committee Chair Hunter Yuracheck made it clear that idle teams could move up or down as they reevaluate each week.

Depending on what happens in ACC and the Group of Five, it’s likely that Miami is the last team out of the Playoff. Interestingly enough, Alabama leaping Notre Dame shows that the Committee was consistent with this standard.

Miami’s two losses to unranked opponents are proving to be worse by the day.

A case for Texas and Vanderbilt?

Until the end of time, there will be someone arguing against the SEC bias and someone arguing for it. It’s undeniable that the talent in the SEC stretches widely. Unfortunately, both Texas and Vanderbilt are prime victims of it.

In the modern era, one could only assume that teams that go 6-2 in the SEC are automatically in. But that’s not the case. Texas was another controversial pick to be entirely left out of the playoff picture. Having already beat Oklahoma in the head-to-head and losing early to Ohio State, the Lorghorns have a reasonable argument to get in.

But two losses to Florida and No. 3 Georgia were enough to leave them out. Likewise, Vandy’s losses to No. 13 Texas and No. 9 Alabama weren’t enough either following an onslaught in Neyland Stadium against Tennessee last Saturday.

Here’s the thing: the SEC was a bloodbath, point-blank. The Committee has already made it clear that there is an emphasis on bad losses. Still, Vanderbilt's two losses came against two very solid opponents on the road, which the Committee has also shown to favor good losses. It doesn’t exactly make sense.

In the end, it’s a tough draw for Vanderbilt, which absolutely has a legitimate case while watching teams like 7-5 Duke compete in the ACC for a possible playoff berth.

The implications behind conference championships

Where are we now? We are stuck in quicksand, rapidly sinking as the ultimate decision closes in.

In time, these questions will be answered. From my point of view, there aren’t many implications. If Miami were to move, it would’ve happened last week. If No. 11 BYU were to lose again to No. 4 Texas Tech, that would possibly open the door to allow the Hurricanes to leap Notre Dame.

With BYU holding an 11-1 record, it must defeat Texas Tech to earn its spot. On the other side of that, Alabama will likely be in regardless of the result on Saturday against Georgia.

That leaves two spots. Assuming No. 25 JMU handles Troy in the Sun Belt Championship, it should easily be in. Then, it’s prayer time. If Duke miraculously defeats No. 17 Virginia in the ACC Championship, the Committee will have a major problem on its hands, where another Group of Five team like North Texas could get a bid.

There is chaos in college football. Sunday’s selection show might be a better treat than the playoffs itself. Stay tuned, folks.