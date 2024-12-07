Why Arizona State could be a dangerous opponent in the College Football Playoff
Arizona State’s transformation from preseason afterthought to Big 12 champion has been one of the best stories of the season.
Now riding a six-game winning streak and heading into the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Sun Devils look like a dangerous opponent for anyone—and it all starts with their devastating run game led by Cam Skattebo.
Let’s talk about Skattebo. This guy is a nightmare for opposing defenses. He’s not just fast—he’s physical, explosive, and has a knack for making big plays when they matter most. In the Big 12 Championship, Skattebo racked up 170 rushing yards, scored three touchdowns, and made Iowa State’s defense look helpless for most of the game. He’s the type of running back who can take over a game, and when the stakes get higher in the playoff, that kind of player becomes invaluable.
The Sun Devils’ rushing attack isn’t just about Skattebo, though. Arizona State’s offensive line has been outstanding during their win streak, creating huge lanes and consistently winning battles at the line of scrimmage. When paired with quarterback Sam Leavitt’s ability to keep defenses honest, this offense becomes even tougher to stop.
Of course, there’s a big challenge ahead. If Arizona State doesn’t get a first-round bye, they could end up traveling north to play in cold, snowy conditions—maybe even at a place like Penn State. That’s not exactly ideal for a team from the desert. But let’s not forget, a strong run game translates in any weather. If anything, Skattebo and this ground attack are built to grind out yards no matter the conditions.
Arizona State might not be the biggest name in the playoff, but they’re one of the hottest teams in the country right now. With Skattebo leading the charge, don’t be surprised if the Sun Devils make some noise and prove they belong on college football’s biggest stage.