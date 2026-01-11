The Florida Gators have built the scariest wide receiver trio in the Country

The Florida Gators have moved on from Billy Napier, and Jon Sumrall is getting to make his mark on the program in the Transfer Portal. Early on, when Florida was losing players to the Transfer Portal, the fanbase was quick to get worried, but when you look at what Sumrall has done with player retention and some of his big additions, it's hard not to see the vision.

Jon Sumrall hired Buster Faulkner as his offensive coordinator, and he brought along his quarterback, Aaron Philo, to be the Gators' starter. Having an elite back next to Philo in Jadan Baugh will only help him, but with what he'll have on the outside, he may not need to hand the ball off all that much.

Florida's receiver room will bring fireworks to The Swamp

On Saturday Night, the Florida Gators made their latest Transfer Portal addition, landing Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr.

Former Auburn WR Eric Singleton Jr has committed to Florida, per @PeteNakos



🐊 Singleton Jr has 2,002 Career Receiving Yards pic.twitter.com/c5kvpqf8Vc — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 11, 2026

Landing Eric Singleton Jr is massive for two reasons: he played in Buster Faulkner's during his time at Georgia Tech, and he's an elite wide receiver. This season didn't go as Eric Singleton Jr planned because of Auburn's quarterback struggles, but he can stretch the field like few receivers in the Country can.

The Gators' wide receiver room already returns its leading wide receiver in Vernell Brown III giving Philo a go-to target. Vernell Brown III is one of the most electric players with the ball in his hands, and if Philo can get him the ball a ton, he's going to be one of the best receivers in the sport.

VERNELL BROWN CATCH OF THE DAY GOODNESS GRACIOUS pic.twitter.com/W7WeGhWWX4 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 31, 2025

Then there's Dallas Wilson, who's coming off his freshman season, where he was limited with injuries. Dallas Wilson is a former 5-star recruit with all the elite talent to be on a level with Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney, as he's that impactful. If Wilson takes a leap while staying healthy, he's a potential 1000+ yard receiver and a gamebreaker.

DALLAS WILSON COULD NOT BE STOPPED ON THIS TD RUN 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kO9nwsYnay — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 4, 2025

If you're a Florida fan, you'd better get your popcorn ready because this offense is going to be incredible to watch. Florida has one of the most exciting running backs in the Country in Jadan Baugh, who will create electric plays every game. When it's not Jadan Baugh destroying defenses, it's going to be incredible watching Buster Faulkner's offense with all this receiving talent.