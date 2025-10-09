The Heisman Trophy race will be decided in these Week 7 games

We're heading into Week 7 of the College Football season, and while there's still plenty of time left in the season, it's time that the races for teams and players start to take shape. Coming into the year, the likes of Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers, and others were expected to battle for the Heisman, but as each has struggled this is a wide open race.

When you look at the top of the race for the Heisman Trophy race, it's names everyone had questions about coming into the year, yet they've risen to the occasion. This weekend, there are two massive clashes where the winners could become the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

These two Week 7 games could decide the Heisman Trophy race

#8 Alabama Crimson Tide Vs #14 Missouri Tigers

The Alabama Crimson Tide goes on the road to take on the unbeaten Missouri Tigers in a Top 15 matchup with massive implications on every race, including the Heisman Trophy race. Alabama has gotten to where they are thanks to Ty Simpson's development on the job, while Ahmad Hardy has been the best addition possible for the Missouri Tigers.

When the season started with Alabama losing and Ty Simpson appearing to look overwhelmed, it seemed impossible that he'd find his way into the Heisman conversation. Simpson has gone on a tear, completing 70.3% of his passes for 1,478 yards and 13 touchdowns with an interception while rushing for 51 yards and 2 scores. Adding another great performance against a Top 25 team would make Simpson's resume even harder to deny.

The Missouri Tigers lost all the ingredients to a great passing offense in Brady Cook, Armand Membou, Luther Burden III, and Theo Wease to the NFL, yet this team is arguably more impressive. Going out and landing a star running back in Ahmad Hardy in the Transfer Portal has made the Tigers a Playoff contender. Hardy has picked up 730 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground in 5 games, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. If Hardy can gash this Alabama defense in a league where everyone struggles running the ball, he has to be considered along with the quarterbacks in the Heisman race.

#7 Indiana Hoosiers Vs #3 Oregon Ducks

The matchup in Eugene this weekend has massive implications between the fact it'll help decide the race for the Big Ten, the race for the College Football Playoff, the race for the Heisman Trophy, and potentially who is the 1st Overall Pick in the NFL Draft. Oregon and Indiana face off as Top 10 teams, thanks in massive part due to their star quarterbacks.

After transferring in from Cal, Fernando Mendoza has looked like arguably the best quarterback in the Country. This season, Mendoza is completing 73% of his passes for 1,208 yards with 16 touchdowns to just 1 interception with 102 yards and a pair of scores. A win this weekend would make Indiana a top 5 team, and if Mendoza leads the team to the win, the Heisman could be his to lose.

On the other side of this matchup is the opposite transfer story as Dante Moore went from the 5-star starter at UCLA to Dillon Gabriel's backup, and the year as the understudy has paid off beautifully. Moore has been dominant this season, completing 74.6% of his passes for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with just an interception while picking up 122 yards with his legs. If Moore has another stellar game like he did against Penn State, it'll be hard for anyone to catch him in this race.

