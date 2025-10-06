2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft places new quarterback 1st Overall

Week 5 of the NFL season is nearly in the books as the only game remaining is on Monday Night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. While several teams are still riding high hoping they'll make the Playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl, it feels like more teams than normal are already eyeing the offseason.

The only winless team remaining is the New York Jets who have plenty of issues to address after a coaching change last year. Along with the Jets struggles, 7 teams have just 1 win which has them already out of the race for the Playoffs. Whether it's because your team isn't good or injuries have derailed your season, several fanbases are already eying their position in mock drafts.

Week 5 NFL Mock Draft: Dante Moore's rise takes him to New York

The New York Jets are off to an 0-5 start and while a ton is wrong with this team, it's clear that Justin Fields isn't the answer at quarterback. The Jets will likely look to find a long-term option at the position and with some of the other big names at the position struggling, Dante Moore may be playing himself into the top pick in the Draft. Dante Moore is still developing as a player but, the time backing up Dillon Gabriel has transformed into a great style of player and prospect.

By the end of the season, the Cleveland Browns may be looking for a quarterback but, after drafting two last season and having two first round picks, it may be too high to take another swing. Here the Browns should take the best player available and they can add the ultimate chess piece to their defense in Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety would give the Browns a player they can use all over the field and it'd make one of the best defenses in the league even scarier.

The Baltimore Ravens are having a dreadful season as injuries and close losses have them sitting at 1-4. The defense desperately needs an elite pass rusher to get after the quarterback and no one has been better at the college level than Miami star Rueben Bain. Adding Bain to this defense would finally give the Ravens a star off the edge again and it'd change the entire defense.

The Dolphins top priority until they can handle taking on Tua Tagovailoa's salary cap hit will be protecting him. Miami needs a blue chip player on the offensive line and Utah's Spencer Fano fits the billing. Fano is a solid pass protector but, he's truly special as a run blocker which would help clear the way for Devon Achane on outside runs.

The Saints picked up their first win of the season and while Spencer Rattler had a solid performance, Kellen Moore will still be looking for a quarterback at the end of the season. After working with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, Moore can look to a mobile quarterback in LaNorris Sellers to lead the team. Sellers is a special athlete and if he can put it all together, he'll have a chance to be a star in the NFL.

The Raiders made a big gamble this offseason bringing in Pete Carroll who brought Geno Smith to Las Vegas but, thus far the move for Smith has been a flop. The Raiders eventually need to find their quarterback of the future and in this draft they should take a swing on Indiana star Fernando Mendoza.

The Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the season on Sunday but, there are still clear holes this team needs to address. Calvin Ridley had a throwback game for the Titans but, Cam Ward still needs help at wide receiver. Ohio State star Carnell Tate is a special talent with elite speed and great route running ability and he could become a big play weapon for Cam Ward.

The New York Giants have a special defensive line but, the secondary has struggled so much that the pass rushers can't have their full affect. The Giants signed Paulson Adebo to a big deal and he's struggled while former first round pick Deonte Banks has struggled. Tennessee star Jermod McCoy hasn't returned from his torn ACL but, when he returns if he plays to the level he played at last season he can be a Top 10 pick.

The Bengals top priority has to be protecting Joe Burrow as every weekend he's not in the lineup it becomes clearer that they can't play competent football without him. Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could make a ton of sense especially as many believe he may be best fit at guard in the NFL and could eventually slide outside.

The Carolina Panthers are still in a weird place with Bryce Young and by the end of the season they could be looking at picking a quarterback. The Panthers other big need is at edge rusher where the team has struggled to create sacks. Auburn's Keldric Faulk proved he's an elite pass rusher last season with 7 sacks and he's already off to a fast start with a pair this season.

The Houston Texans offensive line rebuild is still a work in progress and until they nail down their group it should remain their top priority. CJ Stroud need a star offensive tackle and Miami Hurricanes star Francis Mauigoa could come in and instantly play at a high level.

This offseason, the Arizona Cardinals could lose both veteran defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell. With two veterans on the inside, the Cardinals should look to get younger at the position. Peter Woods' production doesn't match how well he's played this season as he's still one of the best defensive linemen in the Country.

Javonte Williams is having a great season for the Dallas Cowboys and while that's great, it'll allow him to cash in via free agency this offseason. The Cowboys have always been at their best with a star running back and Notre Dame's Jeremiah Love would be a home run pick. A ton of pressure is placed on Dak Prescott and having a big play back aside him would be beneficial like it was in Ezekiel Elliot's prime.

The Rams have built one of the best young defensive fronts in the NFL which allows them to invest elsewhere. Given all the young talent this defense has up front, they should turn to the secondary taking Clemson's Avieon Terrell. While many of Clemson's stars haven't shown up, Terrell has played up to the first round potential and could be the first cornerback drafted.

The Chiefs offense hasn't been nearly explosive over the past few seasons and as they continue to cycle in new players at the position they need to make a bigger investment. Jordyn Tyson is arguably the most talented wide receiver in this class and his size on the outside would give Patrick Mahomes a great target to compliment some of the speed this team has.

Ben Johnson has shown that he can fix the struggles on offense for the Chicago Bears and with all they've invested on offense, it's time to fill holes on defense. Edge Rusher T.J. Parker is off to a slow start in 2025 but, he has all the talent to become an elite pass rusher for the Chicago Bears.

The Washington Commanders keep hitting on their picks later in the draft which allows them to take swings early on. As Zach Ertz continues to get older, the Commanders could move to a younger player at tight end and there's an elite talent that is worth the swing. Kenyon Sadiq is one of the best athletes in College Football and with Jayden Daniels, he could be a monster for the Commanders.

The Rams were able to pick up an extra pick in this draft in a trade with the Falcons and they should use it to find their successor to Matthew Stafford. John Mateer has gone from Washington State to Oklahoma and he continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Mateer could bring a new dynamic to this offense with his rushing ability but, he's a great enough passer to be a fit in the McVay offense.

Drake Maye arrived on Sunday Night Football outplaying Josh Allen and it's clear the Patriots have their guy at quarterback. The Patriots now need to surround Maye with the pieces to succeed and after drafting him a Left Tackle, they should look to receiver. Germie Bernard has been one of the breakout stars of the season and he'd be a great weapon alongside Kayshon Boutte and Stefon Diggs.

The Denver Broncos are loaded on defense and if they need to address any position it could be linebacker. Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has been one of the biggest risers in the draft this season as he's putting incredible tape on film both on the inside and at edge rusher.

The Chargers have done a great job at building this roster under Jim Harbaugh as they keep stacking elite talents. Florida Gators star Caleb Banks has missed a ton of time with a foot injury but, when he's healthy, he's a Top 10 talent in this class and would be a massive addition for this defense.

The Minnesota Vikings need help in the secondary as things currently stand while the needs could change when JJ McCarthy comes back from injury. At the end of last season, Mansoor Delane looked like a likely Day 2 pick but, after moving to LSU he's been dominant against great receivers and should easily be a first round pick.

The Seattle Seahawks blew up their wide receiver room this past offseason and as Sam Darnold looks to be the real deal, they need to get him more weapons. Makai Lemon has been dominant for the USC Trojans this season and his ability to play inside or out while also being used as a gadget player makes him a great option.

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a pass rusher after trading away Micah Parsons and they can add their next star with the pick they got in the trade. Dani-Dennis Sutton had a massive season last year with 8.5 sacks but, he's off to a slower start to the season. If Sutton can return to form in the next few weeks, he'd be a great fit for the Cowboys.

Signing Aaron Rodgers was clearly putting a band-aid on the problem but, the Steelers are going to have to take a swing on a quarterback. The Steelers land LSU star Garrett Nussmeier here as he was expected to be competing for the top pick in the draft but, hasn't played to the expectations. Nussmeier has dealt with an injury all season but, it's still clear he's a first-round talent when healthy.

The Cleveland Browns still have a ton of holes on offense and while they still don't know who the right player at quarterback is, they'll need to protect him. The Left Tackle position is a concern for the Browns and the best way to develop a young quarterback is protecting his blindside. Isaiah World has all the tools to become an elite tackle in the NFL but, if he needs time to develop, the Browns could be the team to give him that.

Almost every year we predict that the Buccaneers are going to have to replace Anthony Hill Jr at some point but, they will eventually have to make a move. Anthony Hill Jr would be the perfect choice as he can rush the passer off the edge while being a sideline to sideline linebacker who can make an instant impact in the Todd Bowles defense.

Despite all of the turnover in the coaching staff, the Detroit Lions are rolling once again this season. The Lions will need to keep on hitting their draft picks especially at premium positions and landing another piece on the defensive line should be a goal. LT Overton is a three down defensive end and he has all the tools to crossover well in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills have done a fine job since Stefon Diggs left the team but, in games like Sunday Night's loss to the Patriots, it becomes clear they miss having a true top wide receiver. The most talented receiver the Buffalo Bills may be able to get late in the first round is USC Trojans star Ja'Kobi Lane. While Lane has missed time this season, he's one of the most talented receivers in the Country, and could grow into an elite receiver.

The San Francisco 49ers still have one of the best rosters in the Country but, injuries continue to pile up which makes it hard to judge several positions. The team could certainly use a dominant player on the inside of the offensive line and Jake Slaughter could fill that role. Slaughter has been one of the best centers in the Country the past two seasons and he could be an instant plug and player for the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the surprise stories of the season as Daniel Jones has this team 4-1. The defense could use another piece in the middle and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles would be a great fit as one of the best tacklers in College Football.

If the Philadelphia Eagles have any clear position of weakness on this team it's at edge rusher as teams have picked off their talent in free agency each year. The Texas Tech Red Raiders went out and landed David Bailey in an all-in move and the Eagles should be the next to take the swing. Bailey already has 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 5 games and he's continued his production in Big 12 play.

