The hypocrisy is real: Coaches cash in while complaining about player earnings

The concepts of NIL and Revenue Sharing are newer in College Football but, the players have been making money long enough that the Head Coaches around the Country should be used to the trend. If players are going to leave one program transferring to another because it presents them the opportunity to earn more money than that's their decision and no one should knock them for it as after all, in the real world people leave jobs for better opportunities every day.

The vast majority of the coaches in the sport get it and they don't ever bash the system and the players even if their decisions irk them. While most of the Country has moved on and accepted the new era for what it is, many continue to make their statements that make them look like the biggest hypocrites.

Among the coaches to speak out against NIL, Revenue Sharing, and the Transfer Portal lately is Northern Illinois Head Coach Thomas Hammock. After one of the Huskies fall camp sessions, Hammock bashed the current college experience.

"I enjoyed my college experience, I didn't get one dime. But the lessons I learned was more valuable than any money you can ever pay me. And I appreciate that. Because that is long-term. People are losing the fact that this is short-term. Don't lose focus of what the long-term [is]. Get your degree, learn valuable lessons that's going to help you in the long term of your life. This is a transition from being a kid to a grown-up. And I hope people don't lose focus of that. If you're going to college to get a couple dollars, you might as well go get a job. This is too hard to go get a couple dollars. Learn the lessons that you need to learn to be successful in life for the next 40-50 years of your life. I would do it again for free. That's why I'm standing here today, because of the things I learned in college. Not because of how much somebody gave me." Thomas Hammock

Thomas Hammock is saying that players are now missing out on valuable lessons with the moves they're making with the transfer portal. NIU isn't seen as one of the top football schools in the Country and academically, they're ranked 273rd by US News and World Report which means anytime a player chooses to transfer, they're likely making the best choice on that front as well.

Everyone continues to get caught up in the money with Thomas Hammock pointing out he'd do it again for free and that he's coaching because of the lessons rather than the money. While he's coaching his alma mater, if Hammock was offered a jump from making less than a million a year to making a massive figure, no one believes that he wouldn't do what's best for himself and his family.

Also making a stand this week was UCF Head Coach Scott Frost who blasted the current state of College Football.

UCF Head Football Coach Scott Frost on the problematic state of NCAA NIL:



"It's a sad state if a sport as beautiful as College Football is won by the people with the richest boosters..." pic.twitter.com/wyJjKyEdLq — NIL 𝘯𝘰𝘵 NLI (@NILnotNLI) August 14, 2025

What Scott Frost fails to mention is that whether he wants to agree or not, he made the same decision the players today are making. When Nebraska came calling, Scott Frost didn't put his foot down and say he was coaching out the full term of his contract or that he wanted to take less money, he instead made the jump to the Power 5.

At some point, the coaches around the Country are going to have to realize that no matter how much they complain about these new changes, they were long overdue. Going to college is supposed to set the students up for the best success long term and if a player can find a way to make millions while getting their degree it's giving them a massive head start on life after football. Once a Head Coach decides to put their foot down and coach for free, it's impossible to feel bad about them crying poor to the press.

