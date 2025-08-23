The Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup is far bigger than a Week 0 matchup

It's finally here. College Football is back and Iowa State vs. Kansas State is a huge game to start it off with Conference rivals and Winning programs facing off.

These teams know each other very well, having matched up last season in November with a berth in the Big 12 Championship game on the line. They have a long-running history; this year's meeting will be the 109th straight between the Cyclones and Wildcats.

This time they will be playing in Dublin, Ireland - a first for both programs. And they will have an ESPN audience, with a 12 noon ET kickoff, and no competing SEC, Big Ten or other high-profile matchups on the same day.

﻿The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be played in Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It is the first Big 12 conference game to be played overseas in decades. And sadly for Cyclones and Wildcats fans, it will be the last 'Farmageddon' for a while.

Due to realignment in the Big 12, only a few rivalry matchups were protected from the scheduling system, and Iowa State vs. Kansas State was not one of them. So whoever wins in Dublin will have bragging rights until 2027, if not longer.

Both teams had successful seasons in 2024 and are looking forward to better seasons in 2025.

Kansas State came within a touchdown of beating Iowa State on the road last season, and brings returning quarterback Avery Johnson and a solid rushing offense to pair with a strong defense.

The Cyclones are returning a multi-year starter at quarterback in Rocco Brecht. They have new receivers and linemen on both sides of the ball, and only 9 returning starters from a year ago.

Ask any coach, and they'll tell you that having a conference game for the opener is difficult. Against a rival just amps it up to 11. Add possible injuries after getting guys up to speed in camp, and it is a wonder that teams come together for their first game at all.

For both teams, this game is massive. Buy-in from the players into what the coaching staff has been selling takes results on the field, and doing it overseas, on ESPN just raises the stakes even more.

Both teams' chances at entering the CFP conversation begin with this matchup. They are currently ranked in the AP poll - Iowa State #22, Kansas State #17. A convincing victory could propel the Cyclones or Wildcats up 5 or more spots.

The Wildcats are favored this time around, by most pundits, who say that Iowa State will need time to replace what they lost from last year's 11-3 team.

And while a lot of fans are likely thinking of that other matchup (Texas vs. Ohio State) next week, the road to the CFP begins tomorrow in Dublin, Ireland, with a Big-12 matchup that has a lot on the line for a Week Zero game.

It's a big game, no matter how you look at it. The only way a Cyclones/Wildcats game could be bigger this year is if they manage to arrange a rematch in Dallas for the 2025 Big 12 Championship.

