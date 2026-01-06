The Lane Train rolls on: Jayce Brown commits to LSU in pivotal Transfer Portal win

While it didn't start off red hot like everyone had expected, the Lane Train is now rolling in the Transfer Portal as Lane Kiffin is quickly building LSU to where the roster should be. Early on Tuesday, LSU made a few additions, mostly on defense, and it was only a matter of time before Kiffin started making big additions on offense.

On Tuesday, Lane Kiffin and LSU made a splash, reeling in Kansas State transfer wide receiver Jayce Brown.

Jayce Brown is the wide receiver LSU has been lacking

After sending Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr into the NFL Draft, the LSU wide receivers haven't come close to living up to the standard. As the Tigers reset the room, Jayce Brown is the first truly elite talent they've added to the room in a long time.

During his career at Kansas State, Brown caught 115 passes for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns adding 161 yards and a touchdown rushing. Avery Johnson's passing struggles certainly held the star from reaching his fullest potential.

Jayce Brown is an elite deep threat catching 10 of 20 targets of 20+ yards for 405 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Landing in the Lane Kiffin offense is great for Jayce Brown as it'll allow him to win down the field which should lead to career highs across the board.

The Kansas State transfer was one of the top players available, ranking as the 4th best wide receiver in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal WR Rankings.

When the Transfer Portal first opened, Lane Kiffin inherited a wide receiver room that had been emptied out by losses to the NFL and the Transfer Portal. In just a few days, Lane Kiffin has flipped the script landing Hawaii's Jackson Harris, Old Dominion's Tre Brown, and now it's headliner in Jayce Brown.

Now the task for Lane Kiffin is closing out the recruitment of Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt who's currently on campus for a visit.