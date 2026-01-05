The latest Brendan Sorsby update could create a disaster for Lane Kiffin's LSU rebuild

The LSU Tigers are coming into the offseason with the hopes that Lane Kiffin could rebuild this roster in one offseason to give the program a chance to get back to competing for championships. The biggest area for Lane Kiffin to address is the quarterback position with Garrett Nussmeier off to the NFL, and Michael Van Buren entering the Transfer Portal.

When the Transfer Portal opened, the LSU Tigers looked to be in a great position to land one of the top quarterbacks available. On Saturday Night, it looked like Brendan Sorsby may be an LSU Tiger as he left his visit with Texas Tech without committing to the Red Raiders.

Brendan Sorsby picking Texas Tech would be a nightmare for LSU

On Sunday Night, On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong dropped a bombshell as they predicted that Brendan Sorsby would commit to Texas Tech.

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos & @SWiltfong_ have logged predictions for Texas Tech to land coveted Cincinnati transfer QB Brendan Sorsby🌵



Intel: https://t.co/IkAgP2TiFL pic.twitter.com/C2xLz6vU5n — On3 (@On3sports) January 4, 2026

The news is especially concerning for LSU as it looked like the Tigers were best positioned to land the Cincinnati transfer. Now the LSU Tigers will be trying to compete with many schools for Arizona State star Sam Leavitt who will visit Baton Rouge this week.

NEW: LSU is expected to host star Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt this week, @SWiltfong_ & @PeteNakos report🐯



Intel: https://t.co/zGD21IXmfN pic.twitter.com/2EUZUQMeEZ — On3 (@On3sports) January 5, 2026

The issue for LSU becomes that they're far from the only program interested in landing Sam Leavitt. The star took an extended visit to Kentucky while Miami, Oregon, and several other programs will look to land his commitment.

If Sam Leavitt commits elsewhere and Brendan Sorsby picks Texas Tech, the options quickly get slim for the Tigers. Quarterbacks Dylan Raiola, DJ Lagway, and Deuce Knight all haven't committed yet, and could end up being options for the Tigers.

The top target if LSU can't land either Sorsby or Leavitt will likely end up being Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss if he's granted an extra season of eligibility. It's expected that Kiffin will attack Ole Miss' roster, and landing Trinidad Chambliss would send the massive statement Lane Kiffin loves to make.