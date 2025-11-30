The latest Lane Kiffin update finally sets a deadline for the longest decision ever

If you watched college football on Saturday, you couldn't avoid the coverage of Lane Kiffin and his ongoing debate between taking the LSU job or sticking with Ole Miss. ESPN's Marty Smith was camped out at Ole Miss' facility providing constant updates on Lane Kiffin's meeting with Athletic Director Keith Carter, but a decision never came to fruition.

For most college football fans, this feels like the longest decision ever, and one that everyone involved would like to see come to an end. The original deadline was before the Egg Bowl, but Ole Miss and Kiffin agreed to make a decision on Saturday after the Egg Bowl.

Decision Day rolled around on Saturday, and while everyone was waiting for a decision to come after Kiffin's meeting with Keith Carter, we're onto Sunday with no move from Lane Kiffin. This long saga needs to eventually come to an end, and it appears that on Sunday, we'll finally get a decision.

Lane Kiffin's team meeting puts an end in sight

Late on Saturday Night into Sunday Morning, ESPN's Marty Smith reported that Lane Kiffin would be holding a team meeting at 9:00 AM Central to discuss with his team his next steps.

NEWS: Ole Miss sources tell me Lane Kiffin will hold a 9am team meeting Sunday morning, and have an announcement regarding his future afterwards. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) November 30, 2025

The news of the meeting sets an official deadline for Lane Kiffin's decision, as we'll get an announcement regarding his decision on Sunday Morning. This all could end in further delays as we've seen with his other decision deadlines, but it feels like the end of this process has finally arrived.

Everyone will now wonder whether or not Lane Kiffin will leave for LSU or stay at Ole Miss, and what it means for this season's Ole Miss team as they're 11-1 and most likely heading to the College Football Playoff. LSU's side seems to think that Kiffin is leaving, but the longer this drags out, the harder it becomes to predict his next move.