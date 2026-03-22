The Nation's No. 1 QB Elijah Haven nears updated commitment date in SEC battle

College football is in the middle of the offseason in what will be one of the quieter years in recent memory. The elimination of the Spring Transfer Portal has taken a massive item off the calendar for coaches while freeing up more time for coaches to focus on traditional recruiting. This year, one of the most sought after players in the Country is quarterback Elijah Haven.

The Louisiana native Elijah Haven is a 5-star recruit ranked as the 11th best player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Louisiana. Despite Elijah Haven playing High School football in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers aren't involved with Peyton Houston on board giving other schools a chance to swoop in.

Elijah Haven eyes a potential April commitment date

Several schools have been waiting patiently for Elijah Haven to make a commitment as his commitment date has shifted several times. While at the Elite 11 Quarterback event in New Orleans, Elijah Haven likely made Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida fans happy as he told Touchdown Alabama that he's aiming for a commitment date of April 25th.

“I’m hoping within the next month, aiming for the date of April 25th as of now.”



5-Star QB Elijah Haven is eyeing an April commitment date. Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia in his Top 4. https://t.co/DPTNgQKPy7 pic.twitter.com/YhveSWTgsa — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) March 22, 2026

The announcement will begin to speed up the recruitment of quarterbacks as Elijah Haven coming off the board will allow teams to start shifting to other options. Haven has been the top target for several teams, and for good reason, but once he commits options will open up for several of the other top quarterbacks in the Country.

Alabama has been the perceived front runner for Elijah Haven, but it's impossible to rule any school out with visits upcoming. Florida was once favored to land Haven, and this is likely going to be a recruitment that isn't over until Haven officially signs with a school especially if a program like Florida emerges under Jon Sumrall.