The Nation's No. 1 QB Jayden Wade quickly addresses Georgia flip rumors

The world of college football recruiting will have head coaches on an emotional rollercoaster as a recruit can be committed, but it's never the end until the player arrives on campus. In November, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs got massive news as elite quarterback Jayden Wade committed to the Bulldogs.

Jayden Wade is ranked as the top player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the top recruit out of Florida in the 2028 recruiting cycle. While landing Wade was massive for Georgia, it also started the waiting game as fans have to hope that his recruitment doesn't resemble Jared Curtis who flipped to Vanderbilt as the Nation's top QB recruit.

Jayden Wade eases the nerves of Georgia fans with latest update

On Friday, Rivals reported that two SEC foes in LSU and Tennessee were making a push to flip Jayden Wade away from Georgia.

Tennessee and LSU are making a push for 2028 No. 1 overall recruit Jayden Wade, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



The QB is committed to Georgia.



Read: https://t.co/W0qgwkXVyb pic.twitter.com/zJ8PsHFnSL — Rivals (@Rivals) February 20, 2026

The news instantly set off alarms for Georgia fans as the wounds from the Jared Curtis recruitment still aren't fully healed. On Friday, Jayden Wade sent out a simple tweet calming the Bulldogs faithful with a picture of Uga and the caption "GoDawgs".

The tweet confirms that for now at least, Jayden Wade is locked in with Georgia which is great news. A player of Wade's caliber can attract a ton of top talent to play alongside him, and he'll be a valuable recruiting tool for Kirby Smart and his staff.

While Jayden Wade is staying committed to Georgia, the work is not done for Kirby Smart and his staff. The Bulldogs will need to continue to fend off not just LSU and Tennessee, but countless other schools who will look to flip Wade away before he arrives in Athens. Lane Kiffin and Josh Heupel both have great track records with QBs, and Georgia will need to continue to show that they're the better fit.