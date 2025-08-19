The Nation’s top Running Back recruit picks Michigan in pivotal recruiting battle

As the College Football season begins this weekend and around the Country, High School seasons begin, the recruiting cycle hits it's slow period. At this point most of the Nation's top recruits are committed to their future program and the last 3 uncommitted 5-star recruits will announce their commitment this week in Savion Hiter, Darius Gray, and Bralan Womack.

The first of the three 5-star recruits to come off of the board this week is elite running back Savion Hiter. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Hiter is the 8th ranked player in the Country, the top running back in the class, and the best player out of Virginia. The lowest any recruiting service ranked Hiter was as the 2nd best running back in the class making him a clear top target.

In the end, it was Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Georgia with hats on the table when it was time for Hiter to make his decision. When Savion Hiter announced his decision, it was the Michigan Wolverines who won out landing an elite playmaker.

Landing Savion Hiter marks back-to-back recruiting classes that the Michigan Wolverines landed their top target on the recruiting trail giving Sherrone Moore another pivotal win. Running Backs coach Tony Alford has been recruiting Savion Hiter since his time at Ohio State and the relationship the two had was a massive part in the decision.

When you look at what the Michigan Wolverines have done at the running back position as of late, it's easy to see why Hiter ultimatley decided upon signing with Michigan. The Wolverines have proven they're still a run first, pound the football team while everyone else move toward the pass-heavy style of football.

Savion Hiter now joins the plans for the future for the Michigan Wolverines and when he arrives in Ann Arbor he'll help form one of the most exciting duos in the Country. With Bryce Underwood leading the passing attack and Savion Hiter leading Michigan on the ground, the Wolverines are going to be a nightmare to play against for years to come.

