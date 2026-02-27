The NFL Combine is showing Ohio State wasted an All-Time team

In any sport, it’s incredibly hard to win back-to-back Championships, but especially in a sport like college football where upsets happen every weekend. Throughout the Regular Season, it looked like Ohio State could do so with ease as they dominated every team on their way to an undefeated regular season going 12-0.

When the postseason rolled around, the Buckeyes faced a far different level of team, and the season ended much quicker than anyone could’ve expected. A missed chip shot field goal against Indiana cost Ohio State the Big Ten Championship while costing them with seeding for the College Football Playoff. Miami then dragged Ohio State into a rock fight, and just like that the season was over.

Ohio State wasted the Nation’s most talented team in 2026

Even instantly after the loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff, everyone acknowledged that Ohio State may have had the best roster in college football. As the NFL Draft process truly kicks into gear with the NFL Combine underway, it’s becoming much clearer that this may be one of the most talented teams to not win the Championship.

Thursday Afternoon saw the defensive linemen and linebackers take the field for workouts in Indianapolis. Three of Ohio State’s biggest stars in Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Kayden McDonald were a part of that group with two stealing the show.

Arvell Reese ran a blazing fast 4.47 second 40-yard dash which will have teams enamored with his potential as a true edge rusher. The New York Jets have a serious need at edge rusher, and it seems likely that Arvell Reese will be their pick 2nd Overall.

Sonny Styles stole all the headlines on Thursday with one of the most impressive showings of all-time. Styles tested off the charts, and now he’s flying up draft boards with many circling the Giants with the 5th Overall Pick as the likely landing spot.

Players to run sub-4.5 with a 40+ inch vertical and a 11+ foot broad jump at 230+ pounds since 2003…



2026 Sonny Styles (244 pounds)@OhioStateFB — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 27, 2026

Friday we’ll see another pair of Ohio State stars take the field in Caleb Downs and Davison Igbinosun. Caleb Downs is seemingly a guaranteed Top 10 pick while Igbinosun will have a chance to push himself up boards with the hopes of going in the 1st Round.

Joining Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, and Kayden McDonald as likely 1st Round Picks is wide receiver Carnell Tate. Many will argue that Tate is the best wide receiver prospect in this class, and he could go as high as 4th Overall to the Titans.

Even looking past this current NFL Draft class, Ohio State had truly absurd talent on the roster. Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin could easily be the first two players off the board in 2027. Bo Jackson showed so much talent that no one would be surprised if he’s a First Round Pick in 2028.

Ohio State is always going to have loaded rosters, but this team will always be a story of what could’ve been. The Buckeyes seemingly had more top tier talent than any other team, but in the end two bad games ended up defining the season and ultimately how this group will be remembered.