5 defensive backs to watch on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Combine

The second day of the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off on Friday afternoon as the second group of players will hit the field in Indianapolis. After the defensive linemen and linebackers were the center of attention, Friday allows the defensive backs and the tight ends to take the field. While this class has some elite defensive backs at the top of the class, the players in the middle tier are the most interesting.

Last season we saw Nick Emmanwori tear it up at the combine flying up draft boards before helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl. This year, several defensive backs are set up to excel at the Combine and potentially shift where they're picked in the NFL Draft.

These 5 defensive backs have the most to gain on Day 2 of the Combine

Domani Jackson

Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson never quite lived up to the 5-star ranking he had coming out of High School, but he could still make an impact in the NFL. Where Domani Jackson could turn heads is by running the 40 yard dash as he has a true track background with a 10.25 second 100-meter dash and a reported 4.21 second 40 time in High School.

Jalon Kilgore

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori dominated the NFL Combine last year, and this year Jalon Kilgore will look to follow a similar path. Kilgore enters the Combine as a projected mid-round pick, but he can start to push toward early Day 3 or Day 2 with a solid showing. Kilgore isn't the same level of athlete as Emmanwori, but he has exciting athletic ability and ball skills which should allow him to flash in the drill portion of the day.

Bud Clark

The Senior Bowl allowed Bud Clark to show that he's a prospect that everyone should be paying attention to. After racking up 15 career interceptions at TCU, Bud Clark will look to prove that he can make an impact at the NFL level. Clark may not test off the crats, but he needs to impress during the drills to continue rising up draft boards.

Davison Igbinosun

After a shaky 2024 season, Davison Igbinosun came back to Ohio State much improved as he didn't allow a touchdown. Igbinosun has all the traits to impress at the NFL Combine as a lengthy cornerback who's biggest weaknesses as a player won't be on display during any portion of the event.

AJ Haulcy

In a Draft class that could see 3 safeties picked in the 1st Round, AJ Haulcy is still battling to give himself a chance to hear is name called on the first night of the draft. This season at LSU, Haulcy was impressive after making the jump to the SEC, with 3 interceptions and 89 tackles. If Haulcy can test well and impress in the on-field drills he could sneak his way into the 1st Round.