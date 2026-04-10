The NFL Draft’s next regrets could be these 5 Day 2 wide receivers

We're less than two weeks away from the beginning of the NFL Draft as teams are beginning to finalize their plans for the biggest event in the NFL offseason. While everyone pays the most attention to the 1st Round of the draft, it's the prospects picked in the latter rounds who can make the event home runs for a team.

Among the biggest hits for a team can be landing a field-shifting wide receiver, as it can instantly transform the offense. While there's a ton of wide receivers set to hear their name called on Day 1 of the draft, the prospects on Day 2 have a chance to have just as high an impact. Heading into the final stretch of the draft cycle, 5 prospects will make every team regret letting them fall past the 1st Round.

The 5 Day 2 WR prospects who are set for instant stardom

Germie Bernard

While Ryan Williams has gotten the bulk of the attention over the past two seasons, Germie Bernard has given Alabama everything they could’ve wished for. Bernard was Mr. Reliable in Alabama’s offense, constantly making plays when the Tide needed them the most. Bernard can win in a variety of ways, and he’ll become an instant go-to weapon wherever he lands.

Read also: Predicting where every WR is picked in the 2026 NFL Draft

Malachi Fields

Among the wide receiver prospects in this class, Malachi Fields may bring the most unique skill set for prospects early in the draft. At 6-foot-4, Malachi Fields brings a massive frame to the outside with the ability to create vertical separation down the field. Fields can bring ability as a blocker on the outside to pair with the fact that he's a mismatch in coverage, giving him a chance to instantly make an impact.

Skyler Bell

After transferring from Wisconsin, Skyler Bell had a major breakout over the past two seasons at UConn. Among all the wide receivers who will be taken on Day 2, Skyler Bell may be the biggest three-level threat, which will help him translate instantly to the NFL. Bell brings incredible explosiveness and instincts, with all signs pointing to him being a star at the next level.

Antonio Williams

Coming into the season, Antonio Williams was seen as an almost guaranteed 1st round pick after a stellar showing in 2024. This season, Williams' production took a step back, but injuries along with Cade Klubnik's regression are to blame. Williams is still an elite talent at the wide receiver position, and a player who will most likely instantly make teams regret the decision to pass on him.

Elijah Sarratt

Every season, we see a player who dominated college football slide down NFL Draft boards just to instantly dominate at the next level. This season, that prospect appears to be Elijah Sarratt after his dominant season at Indiana. While Sarratt will likely slide into Round 3, he's adapted at each level and should find success in the NFL.