Predicting where every WR prospect lands in the NFL Draft as teams reload at receiver

The 2026 NFL Draft is around the corner, as the biggest event in the NFL offseason is just under 3 weeks away. Every year in the NFL Draft, teams are looking to get better on offense, whether it's by drafting linemen or playmakers. This year, the NFL Draft isn't the most loaded group at the top, but there's a ton of talent on Day 2 and Day 3, especially at wide receiver.

Teams looking to land a wide receiver early in the class will be debating between Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson as there are 3 receiver seemingly neck and neck with each other at the top. If teams aren't landing a receiver in the 1st Round, there's a wide variety of playmakers to pick from through the latter rounds of this class.

Where every top receiver could land in the 2026 NFL Draft

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The end of last season was pivotal for the New Orleans Saints as Tyler Shough looked like the quarterback to build around, allowing the team to focus elsewhere in the draft. Jeremiyah Love likely won't fall to the Saints at 8, meaning they should look to add weapons at wide receiver. Carnell Tate would be a great piece to pair with Chris Olave as another weapon who can stretch the field and win at all 3 levels, allowing Kellen Moore to fully open up the field.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

This offseason has been all about the Rams going all in for 2026, building up the rest of the roster for a Super Bowl push. The wide receiver position has become a likely use for the 13th overall pick with Puka Nacua's off-field concerns and the fact that the Rams shopped Davante Adams in trade talks. Makai Lemon would be the perfect addition to this offense with his ability to win in a variety of ways, which would be on full display with Sean McVay.

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

When Garrett Wilson was injured, the Jets' wide receiver room was such a disaster that he still led the team in receiving with just 395 yards. Geno Smith will help the staff evaluate the rest of the offense, and help at wide receiver would only help set up for the next quarterback. There are concerns over Jordyn Tyson's injury history, but when healthy, he's clearly the best receiver in this class, which would provide a major lift to this offense.

24. Cleveland Browns: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

This season, the Browns will be looking to find out if any of their three quarterbacks are worth building around long-term. Adding another wide receiver to a promising young group of weapons would only help with evaluating the quarterbacks. Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr has all the traits and the production to believe he'll become a star in the NFL.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Brandon Aiyuk clearly isn't returning to the 49ers, which creates a need for wide receivers, especially Jauan Jennings, still in free agency. KC Concepcion would be the ideal addition to this offense, given the variety of ways he can create plays. Concepcion can fill a similar role to the one Deebo Samuel used to fill while creating big plays after the catch.

35. Tennessee Titans: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

Free Agency saw the Titans address the wide receiver room with the signing of Wan'Dale Robinson, but the offense can still use some help on the outside. Denzel Boston would be a great pick for the Titans, especially if he slides into the second round. Boston excels on contested catches, and he could prove to be a great complement to the slot receiver types in Robinson and Calvin Ridley.

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver - Alabama

Patrick Mahomes' weapons were underwhelming this past season, and while Kenneth Walker comes aboard, the team needs to add wide receivers. Alabama star Germie Bernard would make for a perfect piece to join this wide receiver core. Bernard can step in and play right away, giving Mahomes a reliable target while he brings a different skillset than the speed of Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Brazzell II - Wide Receiver - Tennessee

The Miami Dolphins have decimated their wide receiver room with the decision to cut Tyreek Hill and trade away Jaylen Waddle. As the Dolphins look to surround Malik Willis with talent, this draft is likely to result in multiple receivers being picked. Tennessee star Chris Brazzell II has a massive frame at 6-foot-5 with the ability to create vertical separation, which would give this offense a great target on the outside.

52. Green Bay Packers: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

Free Agency saw the Packers lose Romeo Doubs from the wide receiver room, and with the injury history with the rest of the room, adding another piece will be a priority. Louisville star Chris Bell likely would've been a 1st Round pick if not for his torn ACL, but he can be a great rotational piece for this offense with an ability to stretch the field.

57. Chicago Bears: Zachariah Branch - Wide Receiver - Georgia

As younger wide receivers have emerged, the Bears made the decision to trade away DJ Moore. Ben Johnson's offense could use another weapon to replace Moore, and this draft will have plenty of options to pick from. Zachariah Branch is a monster after the catch who Johnson can deploy in plenty of creative ways to help find easy chunk plays for Caleb Williams.

63. New England Patriots: Antonio Williams - Wide Receiver - Clemson

Drake Maye proved he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, but the Patriots were always going to need to get him better weapons. Releasing Stefon Diggs only makes the need for receiving help greater heading into the NFL Draft. Antonio Williams dealt with injuries this season, but he's still an elite talent who can grow alongside Drake Maye long term.

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt - Wide Receiver - Indiana

The Raiders will use the 1st Overall Pick on Fernando Mendoza, and the rest of the draft will be about plugging holes around him. At wide receiver, the Raiders can use a few more pieces, as some of the younger players still haven't found a rhythm to start their careers. Drafting a wide receiver with whom Mendoza has shown great chemistry, in Elijah Sarratt, would allow both to hit the ground running to start their careers.

71. Washington Commanders: Ted Hurst - Wide Receiver - Georgia State

During the pre-draft process, few prospects have taken as many Top 30 visits as Ted Hurst, as everyone's exploring him as a 3rd round pick. The Washington Commanders need to add weapons for Jayden Daniels, especially as Terry McLaurin continues to age. Ted Hurst can instantly bring size to the outside with exciting ability at the catch-point, giving Daniels a target he can trust on 50/50 balls.

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver - Notre Dame

The Steelers still need to find a plan at quarterback, but once they do, adding weapons to this offense will be a priority. Malachi Fields would be a great player to add on the outside to allow DK Metcalf to play on the outside or in the slot. Fields has a massive frame with the ability to win down the field, and he could become the perfect target for a rookie quarterback.

79. Atlanta Falcons: Bryce Lance - Wide Receiver - North Dakota State

Kevin Stefanski takes over in Atlanta in what will either be a prove-it year for Michael Penix Jr or a second chance for Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless of starter, the Falcons need to add talent at wide receiver to take attention away from Drake London. Bryce Lance is arguably the most exciting FCS prospect in this class with off the charts advanced metrics to go with a 6-foot-3 frame, and exciting athletic traits.

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ja'Kobi Lane - Wide Receiver - USC

Travis Hunter will likely move to cornerback full-time, creating a need to find long-term options at wide receiver. USC star Ja'Kobi Lane would provide a great compliment to the Jaguars' other wide receivers with a bigger frame and an ability to win big on contested catches.

90. Miami Dolphins: Skyler Bell - Wide Receiver - UConn

Building up the wide receiver room will be key for the Dolphins, not only in helping Malik Willis but also if the team decides to draft a quarterback next offseason. Skyler Bell has posted back-to-back dominant seasons at UConn, developing into one of the most productive playmakers in the Country. Bell can instantly play in the slot or on the outside in the NFL with the ability to win at all three levels as a receiver.

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Brenen Thompson - Wide Receiver - Mississippi State

As things currently stand, AJ Brown is still a member of the Eagles, but a trade has seemed destined for months. The Eagles will likely need to add wide receiver depth in the draft if the plan is to move on from Brown to head into the season. Brenen Thompson is the fastest wide receiver in the class, who would pair nicely with Jalen Hurts' ability to throw the deep ball helping bring more explosive plays to this offense.

113. Indianapolis Colts: De'Zhaun Stribling - Wide Receiver - Ole Miss

While Alex Pierce is back on a major deal, the Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr., dealing a blow to the wide receiver room. Daniel Jones needs all the help he can get, especially if this team has hopes of going on a deep run in the Playoffs. De'Zhaun Stribling just put together a great season with Ole Miss, and he could slot right into the offense as a receiver who can stretch the field.

115. Baltimore Ravens: Deion Burks - Wide Receiver - Oklahoma

Giving Lamar Jackson a wide variety of weapons to work with should be a priority as the Ravens look to go on a run in the Playoffs. Deion Burks was let down by quarterback play at Oklahoma, but he's an explosive playmaker with great long speed who can help stretch the field for the Ravens or create big plays after the catch, taking pressure off Lamar Jackson.

131. New England Patriots: Kevin Coleman Jr - Wide Receiver - Missouri

Drake Maye and the Patriots are going to continue making a push to build the offense for the future as they look to capitalize on his rookie contract. Kevin Coleman Jr is a unique prospect as he played at a different school in each of his 4 seasons in college football. Coleman is a quick-twitch weapon who can instantly provide explosive plays for this offense while chipping in as a blocker.

158. Carolina Panthers: Josh Cameron - Wide Receiver - Baylor

Bryce Young proved he was the quarterback to build around this season, and now the Panthers will need to continue giving him the pieces to succeed. The Panthers have built a solid young receiving core, but the group needs to continue adding pieces. Josh Cameron is a RAC monster who could help win underneath in this offense.

163. Minnesota Vikings: Kendrick Law - Wide Receiver - Kentucky

The Vikings have already made moves to improve the offense with the addition of Kyler Murray and key re-signings, but the loss of Jalen Nailor eliminates some depth at wide receiver. Kendrick Law is an undersized wide receiver, but he can be used in a variety of ways, helping provide spark plays wherever he lands.

165. Buffalo Bills: Cyrus Allen - Wide Receiver - Cincinnati

Trading for DJ Moore was a great first step for the Bills, but finding cheaper depth in the room would be a major help with how much this team has spent on veteran depth over the past few seasons. Cincinnati star Cyrus Allen didn't catch on at Texas A&M, but had solid tenures at Louisiana Tech and Cincy, proving he can be an effective deep threat, and a player who can contribute in a variety of ways.

174. Baltimore Ravens: Malik Benson - Wide Receiver - Oregon

During his time at Alabama and Florida State, Malik Benson struggled to catch on for a variety of reasons. This season at Oregon was pivotal for Benson's future as he stepped up for Dante Moore when the Ducks other weapons dealt with injuries. Benson will have a chance to be a vertical threat right away in the NFL while he continues to round out his game.

182. Buffalo Bills: Eli Heidenreich - Wide Receiver - Navy

Joe Brady is going to need to add weapons to this offense as he inherits a star quarterback with few solid weapons around him. Eli Heidenreich is the type of weapon that any team should look to pick up and develop. Heidenreich was the ultimate gadget player for Navy, and can make plays in a way similar to Taysom Hill's role with the Saints.

186. New York Giants: Aaron Anderson - Wide Receiver - LSU

Free Agency cost the New York Giants their slot wide receiver as Wan'Dale Robinson cashed in with a massive deal from the Titans. Giving Jaxson Dart every weapon possible should be a priority for the Giants as they hope to contend under John Harbaugh. Aaron Anderson was Mr. Reliable for LSU out of the slot and a player who could end up being a steal, given the fact that Garrett Nussmeier and Anderson both dealt with injuries this season.

187. Washington Commanders: Eric Rivers - Wide Receiver - Georgia Tech

The Commanders will be tasked with finding more playmakers to make life easier on Jayden Daniels. Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Rivers spent the past season in a run-heavy scheme, but he's also shown in his career that he can be a highly productive player. Rivers is an explosive returner, while he'll have a chance to be an exciting player at receiver as he continues to develop.

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jeff Caldwell - Wide Receiver - Cincinnati

Mike Evans leaving in free agency dealt a significant blow to the Buccaneers' wide receiver room, which was incredibly deep. Jeff Caldwell can give the Bucs that size threat on the outside once again with a 6-foot-5 frame, which can help the team replace Mike Evans' ability in the redzone.

205. Detroit Lions: Reggie Virgil - Wide Receiver - Texas Tech

Jared Goff has quietly played at an MVP level over the past few seasons, and while Ben Johnson is gone, continuing to surround him with weapons should give the Lions a chance at fielding one of the best offenses in the NFL. Reggie Virgil is a bigger wide receiver at 6-foot-3 who can play on the outside, allowing Amon Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams to move around.

208. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Douglas - Wide Receiver - Texas Tech

Giving Fernando Mendoza all the weapons he needs to succeed will be key for the Raiders as you can't afford to miss on the 1st overall pick. Caleb Douglas has a massive frame at 6-foot-4, which should allow him to become a weapon in the redzone while he's an explosive enough player that he could develop into a really exciting player.

210. Kansas City Chiefs: Eric McAlister - Wide Receiver - TCU

Giving Patrick Mahomes more weapons will be a theme of the draft this year for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eric McAlister will likely slip to Day 3 of this draft due to off-field concerns, but at 6-foot-3, he's a prospect with exciting ability if he can put it all together in the NFL.

217. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Hudson - Wide Receiver - SMU

This season was a breakout year for Jordan Hudson, who set career highs in catches and yards for SMU. Hudson is average size without stellar athletic marks, but he's the type of receiver that can instantly be trusted as a piece of a rotation.

224. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harrison Wallace III - Wide Receiver - Ole Miss

The Steelers are going to need to find their starting quarterback this offseason, but the offense is also going to need to find an influx of weapons. After starting his career at Penn State slowly, Harrison Wallace has developed nicely over his last two seasons. Wallace is a strong player at the catch point who should instantly make an impact as a rotational piece and a blocker.

226. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyren Montgomery - Wide Receiver - John Carroll

Adding wide receivers isn't a top priority for the Bengals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but building depth never hurts. John Carroll wide receiver Tyren Montgomery is an under-the-radar prospect who dominated the Senior Bowl. Montgomery began his college athletics career as a walk-on basketball player at LSU, and has a chance to continue developing into a solid wide receiver as he continues to age.

227. Miami Dolphins: CJ Daniels - Wide Receiver - Miami

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels has had a strange run with how his final years in college played out. Daniels has dealt with injuries, and he's an older prospect, but he's clearly talented enough to hear his name called. Daniels has an ability to make jaw-dropping catches, and he has the size and speed to develop into a contributor in the NFL.

236. Green Bay Packers: Vinny Anthony II - Wide Receiver - Wisconsin

Adding depth to the wide receiver room should be a focus for the Packers, given the losses in free agency and the injuries the team has dealt with. Vinny Anthony II brings a solid blend with great blocking ability, the ability to return kicks, and RAC upside, which should allow him to make plays early on in his career.

239. Chicago Bears: Lewis Bond - Wide Receiver - Boston College

After trading away DJ Moore, the Bears will likely add several pieces to the wide receiver room to continue building depth. Boston College star Lewis Bond is a Chicago native who can instantly contribute as a slot wide receiver with solid ability after the catch.

246. Denver Broncos: J Michael Sturdivant - Wide Receiver - Florida

Building up the roster around Bo Nix will be a priority for the Broncos as they're in a Super Bowl window. J. Michael Sturdivant could provide the Broncos insurance in case Cortland Sutton misses time, while his 6-foot-3 frame could make him an instant target in the redzone.

253. Baltimore Ravens: Zavion Thomas - Wide Receiver - LSU

As the Baltimore Ravens look to continue trying to get over the top to win a Super Bowl, adding weapons for Lamar Jackson will only help the offense. LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas is one of the most underrated weapons in this class, as he can make plays out of the backfield, as a wide receiver, and as a kick returner with a ton of upside.

256. Denver Broncos: Barion Brown - Wide Receiver - LSU

Continuing to add pieces to the offense will only allow Bo Nix to keep making strides as he continues in his development. Barion Brown could join the Broncos as an elite deep threat with his speed while he can contribute right away on special teams after an impressive career returning kicks in the SEC.