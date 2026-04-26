The NFL Draft showed exactly why these 3 college football coaches are on the hot seat

Saturday Afternoon saw the 2026 NFL Draft come to an end with the craziness that is the third day of the draft. As picks are announced at a near rapid fire rate, it's often hard to keep up with all of the storylines. When the draft is completed, you can start to dissect how many players a team sent into the NFL Draft, and which conference led the way.

When a program doesn't produce a single pick in the NFL Draft it's alarming, especially at the Power 4 level. Leaving the NFL Draft, the lack of selections for several head coaches showed exactly why they're on the hot seat.

Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Florida State were sent a humbling message in the NFL Draft

The Wisconsin Badgers failed to send a single player into the NFL Draft after another lost season under Luke Fickell. Not having a single Badger selected is alarming, considering what we saw every season in the past regime. The Badgers used to constantly have offensive linemen flying off the board, and early, but now the program isn't even producing players that teams take a chance on late.

Bill Belichick comes from the NFL level, and the Tar Heels' failing to produce a single draft pick feels like a major failure. Mike Lombardi called North Carolina the "33rd team", yet not a single one of the 32 teams felt they had a player worth taking a chance on. There's no excuse for this staff to have this level of failure, and if the Tar Heels don't reach a higher talent level fast, this whole experiment could end.

Florida State is a program that's constantly churned out elite NFL-level talent, but as Mike Norvell has struggled, the results have dropped. This year, Florida State produced just one draft pick, which is unacceptable with all the talent advantages the school could have. Putting the results in the ugliest possible way, Florida had more specialists (2) picked than the Seminoles had players.

If any of these three head coaches are going to survive the 2026 season, they're going to need to produce 2027 NFL Draft picks, and likely ones that come off the board early. It's never been easier to build at the Power 4 level, and developing the players you bring in is far too important.