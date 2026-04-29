The NFL Supplemental Draft may be out of the picture for Brendan Sorsby

The college football world was turned on its head on Monday when it was reported that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby would be seeking treatment for gambling addiction. The news came with the news that the NCAA was investigating Sorsby for "Making thousands of bets using a gambling app," including bets on Indiana while he was with the Hoosiers in 2022.

Based on precedent in other cases, many believe that if Sorsby truly bet on his own games, he'll be ruled ineligible. As the NCAA investigation rolls on, Brendan Sorsby's future is in serious jeopardy, as he passed up on the 2026 NFL Draft to play for Texas Tech. Many have pointed to the NFL's Supplemental Draft as an option for Brendan Sorsby, but it may not be an actual path for him.

Brendan Sorsby may miss out on football in 2026

The issue for Brendan Sorsby may be that he'll likely miss out on the NFL Supplemental Draft, which would take place in June. The nature of the NCAA investigation is unknown, but Sorsby would first have to learn that he's ineligible via the investigation. Jonathan Jones then laid out on NFL on CBS that the league likely wouldn't open the path given their strict stance on their players' gambling.

At @NFLonCBS with @JennyDell_: Why the NFL's supplemental draft seems like an unlikely path for Brendan Sorsby as he's embroiled in an NCAA gambling probe pic.twitter.com/dpl3b2GSmd — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 28, 2026

The NCAA investigation will now heavilt effect Brendan Sorsby's future not just in college football, but in the NFL. Missing the entire season would likely damage Sorsby's NFL Draft stock as he could've played his way into the 1st round, but missing the year could drop him well into Day 3 of the draft with the new off-field concerns.

If Brendan Sorsby can't play college football for Texas Tech in 2026, there are a few other options he could test. Sorsby could drop down to a lower level like JUCO or NAIA, depending on their stances, or look to play professionally elsewhere to remain in football shape.