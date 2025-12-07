The opening odds for every first-round College Football Playoff game

The College Football Playoff is officially set as the committee unveiled its full Top 25 rankings on Sunday Afternoon. The bracket is controversial, but there's no changing it, and in two weeks, we'll get to see each of these teams clash on the field, which will settle all debate. As the games are set, the oddsmakers have also set the lines for each game.

This season we'll see two Group of 5 teams in the Playoff field, which can either make for a big Cinderella story or massive blowouts, which is always the biggest fear. We also get two rematches in the 1st round of the Playoff which always makes for an interesting storyline.

Opening odds for every College Football Playoff game

All listed betting odds are subject to change. Odds vis FanDuel Sportsbook

#9 Alabama Crimson Vs #8 Oklahoma Sooners - Friday, December 19th

The first game of the College Football Playoff gives us a rematch of a game we saw earlier in the season as Alabama heads to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite Brent Venables' team winning the first matchup in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide are 1.5-point favorites while the total is set at 40.5 points.

#20 Tulane Green Wave Vs #6 Ole Miss Rebels - Saturday, December 20th

The second rematch we'll see in the first round of the College Football Playoff is between the Tulane Green Wave and Ole Miss. The Rebels dominated the first matchup, and they'll enter this game as 17.5-point favorites while the total is 56.5 points.

#12 Miami Hurricanes Vs #7 Texas A&M Aggies - Saturday, December 20th

The Miami Hurricanes will face Texas A&M in arguably the best game of the weekend in College Station. The Aggies open as 3.5 point favorites while the total is 51.5 points.

#24 James Madison Dukes Vs #5 Oregon Ducks - Saturday, December 20th

The matchup between James Madison and Oregon is expected to be the biggest blowout of the weekend, with the clear talent gap. The Ducks open the matchup as 21.5-point favorites while the total is set at 50.5 points.