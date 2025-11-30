The opening odds for every game in college football's Championship Week

Week 14 of the college football season is in the books, and the end of the regular season sparks the start of College Football's postseason. There's one last weekend of games left before the start of the hunt for the National Championship, as Championship Week will put the final touches on the College Football Playoff field.

Conference Championship weekend always brings a ton of drama, especially with Playoff bids on the line in this expanded College Football Playoff format. With the field already set for the opening odds for each of the conference championship games have been released by FanDuel.

Opening odds for every Conference Championship Game

All listed betting odds are subject to change

Sun Belt Championship

The James Madison Dukes (11-1) enter the week as 21.5 point favorites over the Troy Trojans (8-4). The total for the Sun Belt Championship is currently set at 47.5 points.

Conference USA Championship

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Kennesaw State Owls will meet in the Conference USA Championship. The Gamecocks enter the week as 1.5 point favorites over Kennesaw State while the total is tied for the second highest of the weekend at 58.5 points.

The American Championship

The 10-2 Tulane Green Wave meet the North Texas Mean Green in the AAC Championship Game with a Playoff bid likely on the line. Despite being ranked 24th, the Green Wave open the week as 2.5 point underdogs while the total is the highest of the weekend at 67.5 points.

Mountain West Championship

Boise State and UNLV were picked to play in the Mountain West Championship on Sunday as a computer was needed to break the tiebreakers. Boise State enters the week as 3.5 point favorites to repeat while the total is set at 56.5 points.

MAC Championship

The MAC Championship will be played between Miami (OH) and Western Michigan. Despite the fact that Western Michigan lost the regular season meeting by 9 points, the Broncos open as 2.5 point favorites. The total for the game is currently set at 43.5 points, which is the lowest total of Championship Week.

Big Ten Championship

The Big Ten Championship will pit the Nation's top ranked Ohio State Buckeyes against the 2nd ranked Indiana Hoosiers. The defending National Champions open as 5.5 point favorites over Curt Cignetti's team. The total for the pivotal clash is set at 48.5 points.

Big 12 Championship

The two clear top teams in the Big 12 meet in the Big 12 Championship Game as Texas Tech and BYU meet with a Playoff bid on the line. After dominating the first matchup, Texas Tech opens as 13.5 point favorites while the total is set at 50.5 points.

SEC Championship

Like we've seen time and time again, Alabama and Georgia will meet in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Despite winning the first matchup, Alabama opens as 1.5 point underdogs while the total for the game is set at 47.5 points after the teams scored 45 points in the first meeting.

ACC Championship

The 18th ranked Virginia Cavaliers open as 2.5 point favorites over the 7-5 Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Championship. The total for the ACC lash is currently set at 58.5 points tied for the second highest of the weekend.