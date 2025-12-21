The opening round of the College Football Playoff taught everyone 10 defining lessons

The Group of 5 didn't belong in the Playoff this season

It's unfair to say that the Group of 5 should never make the College Football Playoff after the results of this weekend, but this year, both teams certainly weren't worthy. Moving forward, there's going to need to be a better system rather than a conference champion making the field, as there should be a way the teams earn it. Whether it's setting different criteria or requiring that the teams finish in the true top 12, the committee has to ensure we don't have the same results as this season.

The Big Ten holds a clean path to a 3-peat

Over the past two seasons, the Big Ten has poked a hole in the SEC's argument as the best conference, as they've won the last two National Championships. Winning a 3rd National Championship in a row would end the debate, and the Big Ten is a perfect place to do so. None of the Big Ten teams will face each other, giving the conference a great chance at getting 3 teams in the final 4, while at best the SEC can only send 2 of their 3 teams.

No Lane, No Problem for Ole Miss

This weekend marked the first time that Pete Golding would be a head coach, as Lane Kiffin wasn't allowed to coach the Rebels in the Playoff. If anything, Ole Miss looked like a team trying to prove their coach wrong for leaving for a "better program," as they dominated Tulane. The next round will be a real test for Pete Golding, but Lane Kiffin may have given this team the extra motivation they need to go on a deep run.