The player who could save Billy Napier’s season returns for critical clash with LSU

The Florida Gators are at the point with Billy Napier where any loss going forward could be the last game he coaches. Last season, it seemed likely that Billy Napier would be fired, but he survived the season. After the latest loss to USF, it seems like a foregone conclusion that this year will be the last of the Billy Napier era.

Through two games, the Gators already have a loss and head into a four game stretch where they'll face 3rd ranked LSU, 5th ranked Miami, 7th ranked Texas, and 16th ranked Texas A&M. It's going to take a mircale run for Florida to go 3-1 in that stretch to keep themselves alive in the Playoff race as games against 6th ranked Georgia, 17th ranked Ole Miss, 15th ranked Tennessee, and 10th ranked Florida State loom in the back half of the season.

Caleb Banks is back from injury and could help save Billy Napier

Billy Napier needs a savior, and this weekend he may find it as star defensive lineman Caleb Banks returns from injury after missing the first two games of the season.

Some good injury news for Florida heading into its game against LSU this week:



Star defensive lineman Caleb Banks, who has missed the Gators’ first two games, is set to play this week. pic.twitter.com/5vdk6gQT3I — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 11, 2025

As the Florida Gators have the challenge of slowing Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense, the good news is that they have experience putting pressure on the Heisman frontrunner. Last season, the Gators sacked Nussmeier 7 times and Banks played a key role with a sack and a forced fumble.

The Florida Gators aren't just getting back a great defensive lineman but, they're getting one of the best players in the Country back on the field. NFL Draft Analysts have Caleb Banks as a potential top 10 pick in the NFL Draft after he racked up 4.5 sacks last season.

Banks creates a ton of pressure rushing against the center, which is important this week as LSU's center, Braelin Moore, suffered an injury last week, meaning he may face a backup offensive lineman. Upsetting LSU will be key for Billy Napier to build back momentum, and if Banks can wreak havoc in this game, it could be the difference.

More Florida Gators News: