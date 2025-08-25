The Prince that was promised: Bryce Underwood is officially Michigan's starter

Any time a team signs a 5-star recruit, the clock instantly starts ticking for the fanbase as they hope he'll get to start as soon as possible. When a program signs the Nation's top ranked recruit at a position the team desperately needs in quarterback and he's from local Belleville, Michigan it only ramps up the fanbases hope.

It wasn't easy for the Michigan Wolverines to sign the Nation's top quarterback and recruit Bryce Underwood but, once he was on board it became a light at the end of the tunnell for a team that struggled replacing JJ McCarthy.

While Bryce Underwood is the 5-star recruit that the fanbase was enamored with, Sherrone Moore and his staff were far more patient. Sherrone Moore declared it was an open competition for the job bringing in transfer Mikey Keene and allowing returnee Jadyn Davis the chance to compete for the job.

The competition proved to be a speed bump for Bryce Underwood as Sherrone Moore finally made the decision on Sunday Night.

Michigan has named true freshman Five-Star Plus+ Bryce Underwood its starting quarterback, a source tells @On3sports. @mzenitz first. https://t.co/jIWM754yPC pic.twitter.com/qpaC4CBee0 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) August 25, 2025

For Michigan fans, getting to play Bryce Underwood at quarterback for three seasons is the hope everyone had when he came out in this recruiting class. Underwood has the potential to be a Heisman level signal caller and even if he has some struggles as a freshman, it should allow the team a better chance in his sophomore and junior seasons.

When you watch Bryce Underwood play, he resembles the player everyone would create in a video game. As a rusher, Underwood has the speed to make massive plays and the power to run defenders over which will create some highlight plays. As a passer, Underwood has a rocket arm that gives him the ability to make any throw which is a massive improvement compared to what the team had last year.

Bryce Underwood's first test comes on Saturday when Michigan faces New Mexico but, Oklahoma will be a true test the following week.

