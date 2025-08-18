Competition or Gamesmanship: Why these teams still haven’t named their starting QB

The College Football season is officially upon us as the season gets underway with this weekend's "Week 0" games. While most teams begin their season the following week, these next few weeks are all about beginning the season with fall camp drawing to a close. The biggest storylines at the majority of schools are ongoing quarterback battles.

In the last week, Ty Simpson has been named Alabama's starter and Joey Aguilar was named Nico Iamaleava's replacement leaving only a few battle left to be decided. At several Power 4 programs, quarterback battles rage on which raises the question: Are these truly quarterback battles or is this a case of a Head Coach using gamesmanship?

Which Quarterback battles are real and which are likely decided?

Colorado Buffaloes - Competition

As Shedeur Sanders is off in the NFL, Deion Sanders used the transfer portal to bring in Kaidon Salter coming off of his solid tenure at Liberty. While everyone assumed it was Salter's job for certain, Deion Sanders has given true freshman Julian Lewis a chance to compete for the job. The job remains undetermined and while Salter will likely win the job, don't be surprised if Lewis works his way into the lineup in some games.

Ohio State Buckeyes - Gamesmanship

While Lincoln Kienholz has been impressive this offseason, this job was always Julian Sayin's to lose and when the season kicks off, he'll be leading the offense out onto the field. The reason the Buckeyes haven't named a starter at this point isn't because Ryan Day and his staff don't believe in Sayin but, because of who they'll face Week 1. Every day that Ohio State leaves it a question is another day that Texas can't fully game plan and until the last moment they'll k

Michigan Wolverines - Gamesmanship

When the Michigan Wolverines signed the Nation's top recruit Bryce Underwood behind one of the biggest NIL deals for a High Schooler, it was going to be almost impossible not to start him. Michigan brought in transfer QB Mikey Keene to compete for the role but, his recovery from injury has Jadyn Davis trending toward being the backup. At any moment, Michigan could name a starting quarterback and when they do, it'll be Bryce Underwood.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Competition

While many will claim they have an open quarterback competition, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish may be the best example. The battle started with three quarterbacks and Steve Angeli transferred this Spring as he saw the writing on the wall. Marcus Freeman is still yet, to name a quarterback as CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey continue to duel and depending on who you ask, they both could have the edge in this battle.

More College Football News: