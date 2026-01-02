The Rose Bowl sends Alabama into the offseason with 3 critical questions

Coming into Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide were seen as a team that could shock the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. Instead, Kalen DeBoer's team was embarrassed as Indiana made the Crimson Tide look like one of the Group of 5 teams everyone was upset about making the College Football Playoff.

The season ends for Alabama with the Crimson Tide finishing the season 11-4, with two of the losses coming in postseason play. Now that Kalen DeBoer has been on the job for a full two seasons, he has a critical offseason ahead of him if Alabama is going to get back to competing for National Championships.

These 3 questions loom large over Alabama's offseason

Who's the Alabama Quarterback in 2026?

When Ty Simpson exited the Rose Bowl with an injury, it could've marked his final snaps in Tuscaloosa. Ty Simpson has gotten a ton of draft buzz throughout the season, and while he regressed, he certainly could depart for the NFL Draft. This is a weaker draft class at quarterback, and it may make more sense for Simpson to leave school now rather than running it back.

If Ty Simpson returns to Tuscaloosa, is he guaranteed the starting job, or does Kalen DeBoer consider another competition? After the loss to Oklahoma, Ty Simpson never passed for more than 250 yards, which should spark some concerns.

Austin Mack came into the game in relief of Ty Simpson, and he showed flashes giving the offense life for the first time all game. Mack will be a redshirt Junior next season, and if he can't start at Alabama next season, he could draw a ton of transfer interest.

True Freshman Keelon Russell signed with the Crimson Tide as one of the best quarterbacks in the Country, and he's another player who could push for playing time in 2026.

How does Alabama fix this rushing attack?

The Crimson Tide couldn't run the football the entire season, and that just can't be acceptable at Alabama, especially in a league as tough as the SEC. The issues are multifaceted for Alabama, as the offensive line wasn't nearly good enough this season, while the Tide lacked a true game-changing running back.

Kalen DeBoer is going to have a decision to make starting with whether he keeps both position coaches. After that, Kalen DeBoer is going to need to go out and add serious talent to the offensive line, and potentially a true workhorse running back.

Where have the stars gone on the defensive front?

Under Nick Saban, Alabama had 3rd string defensive linemen who were capable of being All-American players, while Kalen DeBoer's teams lack that star pass rusher or defensive tackle that could take over a game. That's partially part of the time we're in as the Transfer Portal has wiped out depth at the blue bloods, but Alabama needs that star.

Kalen DeBoer and his staff have to look at this defense and decide to go out and get a game-changing defensive lineman. Indiana gashed this team with the run, and Alabama needs to go out and bring some serious firepower to this defensive front.