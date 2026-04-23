The SEC has an impressive NFL Draft streak that the Big Ten could end in 2026

The NFL Draft is just hours away from kicking off, as the fate of hundreds of players, and every NFL team could be drastically changed. In the past, the NFL Draft has been a celebration of the best talent in the SEC as Nick Saban's Alabama teams, Kirby Smart's Georgia defenses, and other schools have constantly sent more players into the NFL than any other league.
Over the past several years, college football has begun to shift as the Big Ten has won the last three National Championships. Given how much we've seen the sport shift toward the Big Ten with elite talent joining the league in the Transfer Portal, the NFL Draft could start to look the same.
The SEC's incredible NFL Draft streak is in serious danger
Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the SEC has an absurd streak going as they've sent the most players to the NFL every year dating back to 2007.
When the NFL Draft kicks off, the Big Ten has a chance to snap the streak in a big way as the league has more talent than ever at the top of the draft board. The SEC has typically dominated the 1st Round, setting the pace for the NFL Draft, but this year it's wildly shifted.
The Big Ten will likely send at least 5 players into the Top 10 with Fernando Mendoza, Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate, and Caleb Downs all likely to come off the board early. The rest of the 1st Round will be littered with Big Ten selections, making this class different than any other.
If the SEC is going to save its streak, it'll likely need some of the later picks to swing its way as opposed to most years, where the Big Ten is playing catch-up. The Big Ten's additions of Oregon and USC have shifted the landscape, and with programs like Indiana becoming a power, the SEC's reign will end sooner rather than later.
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